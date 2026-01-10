No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files Game Streams System Trailer

Game launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S on February 26

Spike Chunsoft began streaming a system trailer for the No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files game, the latest entry in Kōtarō Uchikoshi 's AI: The Somnium Files series, on Friday.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in North America and Europe on February 26. The release will have physical and digital versions for PS5, and digital versions only for PS4 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on July 25.

Similarly to the main series, the new title follows protagonist Kaname Date, who can enter dreams thanks to his artificial left eye, on a case to solve puzzles and locate internet idol Iris in an escape game. In the game's new "Escape" sections, players solve puzzles to break out of locked rooms. The title also features Investigation and Somnium segments from the previous games in the series.

Kazuya Yamada directed and wrote the scenarios for the game. Uchikoshi returned as series director and scenario supervisor. Yūsuke Kozaki designed the characters, and Keisuke Ito composed the music. Yasu Iizuka produced.

The original AI: The Somnium Files game launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in September 2019. The visual novel is set in modern-day Tokyo, but with some technology advancements. Players play as Kamane Date, a detective tracking down a serial killer performing bizarre murders. Date has an artificial left eye, differently colored from his right eye, which contains an AI that helps him solve crimes. A key feature of the game is Date's ability to delve into the memories of suspects and key witnesses, exploring places called "Somnium" (Latin for "dream").

AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative , the sequel game, launched for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam in North America in June 2022. The game was originally scheduled for a worldwide spring 2022 launch. Spike Chunsoft also delayed the game in Europe and Oceania to July 2022 "due to unforeseen manufacturing delays and global shipping slowdowns."

Source: Press release