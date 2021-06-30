Spike Chunsoft Unveils AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative Sequel Game

Game slated for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC release worldwide next spring

Spike Chunsoft announced a sequel game to Kōtarō Uchikoshi 's AI: The Somnium Files game titled AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative on Wednesday. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam next spring worldwide.

Spike Chunsoft describes the new game:

Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found...until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings...

The game will have both regular and collector's editions, with the latter including an Aiba figure, an art book, and a soundtrack.

AI: The Somnium Files launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in September 2019.

Source: Press release