Pochita no Osewagakari asks:

"With the recently announced strategic partnership between Netflix and MAPPA , is the studio now more likely, or less likely, to be able to ensure better pay and working conditions for its animators and freelance subcontractors? Furthermore, with this deal, is MAPPA turning its back on traditional fan expectations regarding simulcasting and fan engagement?"

I am writing this column at 12 PM local time in Croatia, while dressed in my wife's bathrobe, Dude-style, and cold, while mixing my time writing and clearing out my mother-in-law's garage. Why are Boomers so good at hoarding? Haven't they heard of EBAY?

The Netflix announcement went live at around 9 AM JST today, Wednesday, 21st January. I have to say, if this month is any indicator, 2026 is going to be an absolutely relentless year in terms of anime industry news around partnerships, consolidation, investment and collapses. I can feel it in my creaking ANSWERMAN bones. And so, for no apparent reason, other than I am more or less allowed to write whatever I want for this column, it has inspired this haiku I want to share with you, before we kick this edition off.

Cold wind, old bathrobe,

Big deals move while I am spent,

The Dude just abides.



Let's get down to it, then shall we?

Ever since the news broke, my inbox has been a mix of "I thought MAPPA was doing well. Why do they need that Netflix money?" and "RIP Anime Fridays." Let's break this down into the three things fans actually care about: the money, the "crunch," and the community.

1. “New S*** Has Come to Light:” The Funding Reality

Will Netflix money end up in the pockets of the people actually drawing the frames? The history here is… complicated. MAPPA is effectively the "it" studio of the 2020s, but they have a reputation for being a high-pressure Animation Factory . By getting in bed with Netflix , they receive direct, upfront funding. In the traditional anime production committee model, the studio is often just a hired hand that competes with rival studios for work in a tragic race to the bottom that is hollowing out the entire anime production industry. Don't believe me? Even the Japanese government is stepping in to do something about it, and that never happens. The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) released a major report just days ago, flagging systematic contract violations and “abuse of dominant bargaining position” across the industry.

The reality is that most anime studios, even the really good ones, receive a flat fee and zero upside in the form of back-end residuals and/or royalties from net profits, and if they struggle to stay in business, that's their own bad luck. The short-sightedness of the rest of the anime-industrial-complex, including manga publishers and national broadcasters, is absolutely staggering. And where they fail to act to save the bedrock of the Japanese IP and entertainment industry, others will, and on far more favorable terms.

With Netflix , the deal is often "cost-plus," meaning the production is fully funded with a guaranteed profit margin. This should be a win for the human capital invested in producing anime for your viewing pleasure. It gives MAPPA the financial runway to hire more staff and stop relying on the butt-clenching gamble of Blu-ray sales to deliver some sort of positive return on investment for a big bet, season one production investment. But! And it's a big but (I cannot lie), we've seen prior MAPPA -produced " Netflix Originals" like Yasuke catch heat for offering rates that were actually lower than domestic Japanese TV. Total studio stability doesn't always equal an individual animator's pay raise.

2. "You're Living in the Past, Walter:” The Death of the Appointment Slot

I see a lot of fans crying foul that Netflix is "destroying the tradition" of weekly appointment viewing. I'm going to be the old guy in the room for a second: The weekly simulcast is not a sacred tradition.

Anime consumption has always been a slave to technological innovation, and it has always influenced audience viewing behavior. In the 1980s and 1990 we waited weeks for a VHS tape that was a 4th-generation copy of a copy, ordered via a Xeroxed fanzine . In the early 2000s, we trained ourselves to get our hands on the anime “They” didn't want us to see via BitTorrent and early YouTube clips. The 2010s delivered the " Crunchyroll Era" and made the weekly simulcast established best practice for wannabe otaku .

Netflix isn't "killing" a tradition; they're simply moving to the next phase of at-home (and on-the-move) viewing. They are betting that the modern consumer values convenience over community, and I think they are right inasmuch as it makes sense for the Netflix business model. They know that while there may be 50,000 people or more on Reddit who want to theorize for twelve weeks, there are another ten million "normies" who want to watch the whole thing in one 48-hour binge session. They'd rather have you finish the show and stay subscribed than risk you wandering off during a weekly wait. “Needs Must,” as they say, and just as anime fans of the early 2000s needed to watch those anime, the established gatekeepers of the time ( Funimation , Manga Entertainment , ADV ) had chosen not to (or perhaps, not gotten around to) releasing. Netflix 's need is to deliver maximum ROI and shareholder value, and to make every content dollar spent deliver $3 dollars back in subscriber acquisition, retention and hours spent. You live by the algo, you die by the algo.

I know! “Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion man.”

3. “The Rug That Tied the Industry Together (Is Being Replaced)"

Why is a powerhouse like MAPPA , the studio behind JJK and Chainsaw Man , effectively being "taken off the board" by an American streamer?

It's because the Japanese IP holders (the big publishers) are notoriously risk-averse. They saw MAPPA take a huge financial gamble, and self-finance Chainsaw Man themselves, and then be "disappointed" by the domestic home video sales, which they had counted on to deliver their profit margin. Who needs that on their ledger? The major publishers didn't want to step up and provide the safety net MAPPA needed to keep growing. But! Netflix did. All distributors want to ensure a reliable and robust content funnel after all.

There is a lot left unsaid inside the Japanese anime industry. Studios and production companies play their cards close to their vest. We will never likely know all of the reasons why the broader Japanese industry or the cash-rich companies investing in anime haven't made their own strategic partnership approach to MAPPA . Perhaps they had decided that Netflix is the best fit for their own strategic vision, considering the two companies have worked closely together since 2019, with the commencement of production of LeSean Thomas 's Yasuke limited series. Or maybe the glacial pace of decision-making within the Japanese system meant that any likely domestic suitors were pipped to the post by Netflix , which had already signed the check for a brand new rug, so to speak, that by all accounts “really ties the room together.”

Is MAPPA turning its back on fans? No. They are turning their back on a business model that was likely running them into the ground and seriously impacting their ability to maintain a viable business. If you want "prestige" animation on the level of Chainsaw Man or The Rose of Versailles , the trade-off may well be the loss of that weekly water cooler moment. We are now well and truly in the "Global Era" of anime. It's bigger, it's likely going to be more stable, and it's definitely going to be a lot more convenient for the 1.5 billion estimated global anime-watching audience and the 50% of Netflix 's own 280 million plus subscribers who watch anime regularly. But it could also get a lot lonelier if you're looking for a 12-week conversation around your favorite show.

