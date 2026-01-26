My Love Mix-Up! Artist Aruko, Writer Kizashi Haruyoshi Debut New Manga Series

Sekai de Ichiban Shiawase! launched on Monday

My Love Mix-Up! artist Aruko launched a new series with writer Kizashi Haruyoshi on Shueisha 's Manga Mee web platform titled Sekai de Ichiban Shiawase! (Happiest in The World!) on Monday.

Image via Kizashi Haruyoshi's X/Twitter © Kizashi Haruyoshi, Aruko, Shueisha

The series follows ex-shut-in Kōtarō Sano, who, thanks to his favorite minor idol, is able to enter society. Through a chance encounter, Kōtarō runs into his favorite idol at a beef bowl restaurant. Kei is retired from the entertainment business now, but that doesn't stop him from making an unbelievable request.

Aruko and Wataru Hinekure ended the Kimagure a la Mode (Whimsical a la Mode) manga in March 2025. The duo launched the series in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in July 2024. Shueisha shipped the compiled book volume on March 25.

Aruko and Hinekure launched the My Love Mix-Up! manga in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2019 and ended it in June 2022. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in July 2022. Viz Media published the ninth volume in October 2023.

The My Love Mix-Up! manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan in October 2021. Viki streamed the series in English in December 2021. A Thai live-action series premiered in June 2024.

The creator duo reunited for the two-chapter manga Uso ka Makoto ka Yume ka Koi (Is This Love a Lie, the Truth, or a Dream?) in October 2022.

Aruko and Kazune Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A My Love Story!! television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.

Source: Manga Mee's X/Twitter account