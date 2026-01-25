Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, More Staff, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Takuma Yokota 's Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi (Story of the Useless Public Morals Committeeman and the High School Girl With Inappropriate Skirt Length) manga posted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual on Monday. The video announces the anime's main cast, additional staff members, and April premiere.

Image via Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi anime's website © 横田卓馬・講談社／ポンコツ風紀委員とスカート丈が不適切なJKの話製作委員

The main cast members are:

Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Takahito Ōnishi ( My Happy Marriage , Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) and Tomoko Konparu ( Futakoi , Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You , NANA, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ). Yō Himuro is serving as chief animation director in addition to designing the characters. Kanki Iwamoto, Hisashi Tenkyū, Takashi Toriyama, and Yoshiaki Kitazume are composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS Asahi channels in April.

The story centers on a boy from the public morals committee who seems smart but is actually useless, and a girl who seems like a problem child but is actually very capable.

Daiji Iwanaga ( The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Yō Himuro is designing the characters.

Yokota ( Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga ) debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on December 9.