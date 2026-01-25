Disney Plus Korea Reveals New Snippets of Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series

Image via Disney Plus Korea's YouTube channel © Disney+

Disney Plus Korea has unveiled new snippets from two upcoming webtoon-based live-action series, The Remarried Empress and Portraits of Delusion.

On January 22, Disney Plus Korea revealed its 2026 global lineup, showcasing more than 10 series set to stream worldwide on the platform. Among them, The Remarried Empress and Portraits of Delusion — both adapted from popular webtoons — were confirmed for release in the second half of 2026. The announcement was accompanied by newly revealed scenes, offering viewers an early glimpse of the two highly anticipated adaptations.

(The sneak peek of The Remarried Empress and then Delusion starts at 1:13 in the below video)



The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Ize Press is releasing the series in print.

The webtoon Delusion was created by Hongjacga and originally serialized in Korea from 2019 to 2020, followed by a U.S. release in 2021. Set during the early 20th century under Japanese colonial rule in Korea, the story centers on the relationship between a mysterious vampire woman and an unknown painter.

The original webtoon is available to read in English on the WEBTOON platform. Inklore licensed the series in September and will release the first volume in print in summer 2026.