Emaqi Service Releases Bitter, Morning Meal Memories, More Manga

AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on Friday that it has added the following manga in English to its e-bookstore service " emaqi " recently:

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title: Bitter

Creator: Hiro

Synopsis: For a certain idol group, December 14th was an eventful day. It was the day the idol group BITTER performed their debut stage. Dancing her way to the hearts of numerous fans is no other than the group's center performer, Subaru, the only female member in the group. A story of dreams and jealousy by Hiro , the author of “ Isekai Executioner: The Serial Killer in Another World ,” follows Subaru's journey along with other members of BITTER as they aim to be the top idol group in Japan!

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title: Morning Meal Memories

Creator: Aona Paseri

Synopsis: Rice eaten at the start of the day is the source of energy! How about visiting Asagohan-tei, a breakfast restaurant that serves everyone a variety of delightful morning meals ranging from classic options to unique choices, including Vienna Sausage, boiled eggs, snack bread, hot tofu, and even leftover curry from the night before?

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title: Mujin

Creator: Yuichi Okadaya

Synopsis: The fall of Edo... Master storyteller Yuichi Okadaya , acclaimed for “Hirahira: Tales of the Utagawa School,” brings to life the saga of Hachiro Iba - the legendary “Little Tengu of Iba” who emerged during the tumultuous final days of the Tokugawa shogunate. Experience this authentic historical drama following the life of one of the era's most remarkable swordsmen!





Source: Press release