Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to Romance Novel Gets Anime Film on July 17
posted on by Egan Loo
Kaori Mado's Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to (You, Fireworks, and the Promise or Kimi-Hana for short) is receiving an anime film adaptation which will open on July 17. Shōri Satō of the idol group timelesz plays the protagonist Makoto Natsume, and actress Nanoka Hara (Suzume, live-action Oshi no Ko, Mieruko-chan) plays the heroine Aki Hayama.
The coming-of-age romance is set during the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show, one of Japan's three major fireworks shows that draws several hundred thousand visitors to Niigata Prefecture every year. What connects Makoto (a Tokyo high school boy without social skills or self-confidence) and Aki (a popular high school girl and class president with beauty and talent) is a drawing of a fireworks display. At the mercy of the drawing's mystery and fate itself, the two have to make a choice in a limited amount of time.
Kei Suzuki (City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust assistant director, Tower of God: Return of the Prince) is directing the film at Synergy SP and The Answer Studio, and Kōhei Mori wrote the screenplay. Yūji Watanabe (Flag guest character designer, animation director) designed the characters, Michihiko Umezawa (The Dangers in My Heart, A Couple of Cuckoos) planned and produced the project with Shin-Ei Animation. The other staff members include:
- Original Script Concepts: Madoka Hosoya, michi
- Distribution: Shochiku, Shin-Ei Animation
- Promotional Collaboration: Showgate
- Sponsors: Niigata Prefecture, Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefectural Tourist Association
Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko imprint published the novel with illustrations by Akamoku (The Girl Who Wants to Be a Hero and the Girl Who Ought to Be a Hero) on December 18, 2025.
