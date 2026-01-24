Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game Reveals Free Update on January 26, Major DLC Update Details

New DLC will include Super Android 17, King Piccolo, Super Saiyan Bardock

The "Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri!" 40th anniversary event for the Dragon Ball franchise on Sunday revealed a new DLC updates for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , the new game in the Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise.

The new DLC will include new playable characters such as Super Android 17, King Piccolo, and Super Saiyan Bardock, as well as new costumes, moves, battle stages, and a new mode. Bandai Namco Entertainment will reveal more details this summer.

Hironobu Kageyama will perform the theme song "ZERO" for the new DLC. Kageyama performed the song during the event on Sunday.

The event also revealed a separate free update for the game that adds single player mode Mission 100 that will launch on January 26.

For the above two DLC updates, the schedule will differ for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game.

The game launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game has a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The Switch 2 and Switch versions of the game launched on November 14.