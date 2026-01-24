Dragon Ball Super: Beerus TV Anime Announced for This Fall

The "Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri!" 40th anniversary event for the Dragon Ball franchise on Sunday announced the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus television anime series, which will air on Fuji TV this fall.

The anime will again feature Kōichi Yamadera as Beerus. Yamadera was on stage to announce the anime on Sunday.

Akio Iyoku stated the work started a few years ago and is an "enhanced" edition of the Dragon Ball Super anime that features a reconstruction of the story, and includes new and redrawn cuts.

The official announcement of the anime stated:

The project features extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story. Living up to the name ENHANCED, this edition employs the latest visual expression to deliver greater power and immersion across all scenes, especially the battle sequences. The result is an ENHANCED edition that expresses Akira Toriyama 's original idea and worldbuilding more accurately, that will be broadcasted with highly satisfying quality.

The anime staff stated, "the anime Dragon Ball Super ... is set to begin anew as Dragon Ball Super: Beerus in Fall 2026."

The staff describes the story:

Several years have passed since the fierce battle against Majin Buu, and Earth has finally regained a brief moment of peace. At the same time, Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens from his long, deep sleep. Even Kai and Supreme Kai, aware of Beerus's overwhelming power to destroy entire planets, watch his awakening with great fear… Meanwhile, Beerus hears rumors of a Saiyan who defeated Frieza—and suddenly appears before Goku. Targeted by Beerus, the strongest being in the universe, Earth is in grave danger. Thus begins an Earth-shattering cosmic battle between the God of Destruction and Goku and his allies—a conflict that will shake the entire universe.

Dragon Ball Super premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. Funimation debuted the English dub to its streaming service in December 2016. The English dub premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in January 2017.

The same event on Sunday revealed the Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime, which is a continuation from the Dragon Ball Super anime's "Universe Survival Arc." The anime is an adaptation of the "Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc" from Toyotarō 's Dragon Ball Super manga .

Update: Corrected article to state new anime is enhanced version of Dragon Ball Super instead of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film. Also added more details from official announcement post. Thanks, BalmungHHQ.