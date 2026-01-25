The Remarried Empress Webtoon Concludes After 7-Year Run

Image via Studio N's website © Naver Webtoon

The hit webtoon The Remarried Empress has officially come to an end. The final episode, Chapter 247, was released on January 15 on Naver Webtoon in Korea. A post-series author's note followed on January 22, marking the official conclusion of the work. WEBTOON Entertainment has also published the final chapter in English.

First launched in 2019, The Remarried Empress built a massive global following with its blend of romance, political intrigue, and revenge-driven storytelling. The series' completion closes a seven-year serialization that helped cement its status as one of the most popular webtoon titles of its era.

Originally a web novel by Alphatart and later adapted into the webtoon illustrated by SUMPUL , The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The webtoon has over 2.6 billion global views, and has been translated into 10 languages. The series has a strong international following, particularly in Japan.

Disney+ confirmed in November the live-action series adaptation will debut in the second half of 2026.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Ize Press is releasing the series in print.

Source: Naver Webtoon