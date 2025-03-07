Se-young Lee to Star in Live-Action Adaptation of The Remarried Empress Novel/Webtoon

Se-young Lee will portray runaway slave Rashta Isqua

Image via WEBTOON © WEBTOON Entertainment

Korean broadcasting studio JTBC reported on March 6 that Se-young Lee is set to star in the live-action adaptation of the popular web novel/webtoon. Regarding the news, Se-young Lee's agency Prain TPC stated that it is “one of the projects she has received.”

In the series, Se-young Lee will portray Rashta Isqua, a runaway slave discovered by Sovieshu during a hunting trip. Despite being new to the palace, Rashta quickly becomes the Emperor's mistress, playing a crucial role in the unfolding drama. Expectations are high for how Se-young Lee's acting prowess will bring depth to the character.

It was previously reported that Min-a Shin and Jong-suk Lee would also be part of the project.

The Remarried Empress is based on a romance fantasy web novel of the same name, which has also been serialized as a webtoon. The story revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON. SUMPUL has been drawing the series.

Source: JTBC(So-young Hwang)