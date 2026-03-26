© Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube

bows out in style with a surprise double episode finale full of answers to mysteries hinted at during previous flashbacks. Where and when did he seal a demon into his left hand, and why? Along with the kids in his current class, helped along the way by not-actually-a-friend-really-only-a-rival-honest Dr. Tamamo, we learn Nube's biggest secret. While this is a very effective way of rounding up this thoroughly enjoyable 26-episode show, it leaves the door open for further adventures, and with plenty of manga chapters (including sequels) left unadapted, there's lots of material available for subsequent seasons. The likelihood of this ever happening, I've no idea. In the West, at least,is a decidedly niche series, but popularity in Japan is often unrelated to popularity elsewhere in the world!

What I like about this two-part finale, other than the wise decision to release both parts together, is how it further cements Nube himself as a truly selfless and heroic figure. We understand why he's like this, as he had a great role model in his own teacher, Minako-sensei, who makes an expected reappearance here. In her previous story, we learned that somehow she was inextricably linked to the Demon Hand. Still, now we know the depths of her own selfless sacrifice, and Nube's dedication to rescue her from her undeserved damnation.

Despite being ostensibly a kid-targeted show, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube has been unafraid to delve into some dark, upsetting subject matter, and few aspects of the series are as upsetting as Minako's fate. Dragged to hell by malevolent spirits upon her death, rescuing Nube, she's set upon by demonic entities exorcised by her, who seek revenge. Absorbed into the body of a particularly nasty demon, it's only her exorcist lineage that prevents her soul from being completely absorbed. She's trapped, potentially eternally, in torment. That's a deeply messed-up view of the afterlife!

Similarly, Nube's partial demonic transformation as the seal on his Demon Hand fails is also disturbing, as is the glimpse we're shown of the possible consequences of full conversion. There's a risk the demon could corrupt his immortal soul? That's horrifying. Thankfully, Dr. Tamamo shows up in the nick of time, unconvincingly claiming not to want to save Nube out of friendship, merely out of rivalry. Yeah, right, Tamamo. He's basically the Wolfwood to Nube's Vash now, and just as tsundere. As he magically opens a portal into Nube's memories to discover the origin of the Demon Hand, of course, Nube's closest students all leap in. Who doesn't want to non-consensually probe the deepest, darkest aspects of their teachers' subconscious psyches? Um…

The story tries to drum up some tension from Nube's flashbacks, even going as far as to end episode 25 on a cliffhanger… but it doesn't work. We know that Nube survives the fight with the demon, no matter what red herrings the show half-heartedly attempts to throw the viewer's way. There's a vague suggestion that Nube might be vaguely conscious that someone from the future is observing his actions, but this doesn't go anywhere. At least the ambiguity about whether they can influence the past or not leads to a heart-warming scene where the kids ineffectually attempt to fight off the memory-demon, as it's clear how much they adore their teacher, who they see once more sacrificing himself for another student.

Each kid has something specific to be thankful to Nube for, whether it's for saving their lives or even, in Blessed Miki's case, for merely making her life more exciting. Even Tamamo is left with a grudging sense of respect and admiration for his “rival”, coming to understand that Nube chose to teach in Domori because of its porous border between the living world and the Hell dimensions. Nube hasn't given up on finding a way to liberate Minako-sensei's soul from bondage.

It's a strong end to a second cour that felt a little less consistent than its first. Although never less than entertaining, some episodes in this second half of the series felt a little less essential. Its flashback episodes were without doubt its strongest asset, often emotionally moving. I wish the show had attracted a bigger fanbase, but due to REMOW 's bizarre release strategy, currently only the first and last three episodes are available to stream on YouTube , so it's not like anyone new to the franchise can easily catch up. I believe it's also available on Amazon Prime Video , but only in North America. Everyone else seems to be out of luck. If you can access this show where you live, and you haven't done so already, please give it a chance. It's a fun, mostly episodic supernatural horror comedy with a big, bloody heart.

Rating:

Rating:

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is currently streaming on YouTube.