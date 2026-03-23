The Spring 2026 Anime Trailer Watch Party Premieres Tomorrow Night!

Flowers are blooming, and a new anime season is looming! Anime News Network's Lynzee Loveridge, James Beckett, and Jacki Jing are happy to announce that YouTube personality Geoff Thew (Mother's Basement) is joining us to watch over 60 trailers from the upcoming anime season.

Find your next must-watch anime, from the biggest hits to hidden gems.

The stream will be live on Tuesday, March 24 at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!