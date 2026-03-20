Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novels Get TV Anime

A website opened on Friday to announce that a television anime of Haka Tokura 's Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! light novel series will air next January.

The main cast members are:

Reiji Kawashima as Wim Strauss as Wim Strauss Hana Hishikawa as Heidemarie

Hideki Okamoto ( 2.5 Dimensional Seduction , D.C. II: Da Capo II ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Takao Yoshioka ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yu Murakami is designing the characters based on the original novel illustrations by Eiri Shirai .

Yoshikazu Iwanami is directing the sound, and Yūki Hayashi ( Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia , Observation Records of My Fiancée ), Luke Standridge ( Observation Records of My Fiancée )、and Asa Taylor ( Observation Records of My Fiancée ) are composing the music. Ryō Aizawa ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It ) is producing the project.

Seven Seas licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Granting casters like Wim Strauss play an important supporting role for their team when times get tough, but after his talents hurt the pride of his party's leader, he's kicked out of the group! Yet he's not down and out for long. Wim's luck takes a turn when he receives an invitation from his longtime childhood friend (and stalker) Heidemarie to join Nachtlibelle, an elite guild considered one of the greatest in the land. His talents may not be the flashiest, but given the chance with his new quirky crew, this supporting act might just be able to prove center stage.

Tokura launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō web playform in November 2020. Arakawa debuted the manga adaptation of the series on the Manga ga Ugau app in September 2021. Futabasha will publish the 11th compiled book volume on April 30.