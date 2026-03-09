Evangelion Fashion Looks to the Future

The first day festivities of the Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion fan festival started strong with an Evangelion fashion show and dance performance during the “DAY 1 UNION PART.” While one would think the fashion show centered on fans and their Evangelion -coordinated outfits, it was, in fact, a show of official Evangelion apparel. However, the end of the fashion show showcased some spiffy Evangelion -themed outfits. The dance performance, in turn, featured EXILE member Sekai, who delivered an exhilarating performance. Here are some of the highlights from DAY 1 UNION PART.

The fashion show featured 20 models sporting Evangelion official merchandise. Interspersed throughout the show were Evangelion visuals and new renditions of music from the franchise 's 30-year history.

Courtesy of Flag Pictures ©カラー ©カラー／Project Eva. ©カラー／ EVA製作委員会 Courtesy of Flag Pictures ©カラー ©カラー／Project Eva. ©カラー／ EVA製作委員会

The dance show saw 10 dancers performing new renditions of Evangelion music.

Courtesy of Flag Pictures ©カラー ©カラー／Project Eva. ©カラー／ EVA製作委員会

Voice actor Fumihiko Tachiki (voice of Gendo Ikari) made a surprise appearance at the end of the dance performance, showing off a stylish sports jacket with scenes from the Evangelion franchise on the inner lining.

Following the performance, Tachiki jokingly stated, “This was a first for me. I think I'll be a voice actor and model from now on!”