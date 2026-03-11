World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto Meets Super Mario's Yoshi

Fans at March 31 Dodgers game can receive Yoshi bobblehead as Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team released on Saturday a video of World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto meeting Super Mario Bros. character Yoshi. The post shows Yamamoto doing a handstand while being bothered by Yoshi. The video's caption reads "Yoshinobu meets Yoshi" and announces that the Dodgers will collaborate with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on March 31.

Image via Los Angeles Dodgers' X/Twitter account Los Angeles Dodgers: ©MLB Yoshi: © Nintendo

Yoshinobu, meet Yoshi. 🥹



Join us at Dodger Stadium on 3/31 for the collab we've all been waiting for! Get your Yoshi Bobblehead presented by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Tickets are available now at https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj. pic.twitter.com/wlfyVxn4lY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 6, 2026

The first 40,000 fans to come to the Dodgers' game on March 31 will receive a Yoshi bobblehead figure, featuring the classic Mario character wearing Yamamoto's jersey.

The Dodgers are set to face the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a three-game series. The Dodgers won the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series four games to three against the Toronto Blue Jays. The final game was decided in the 11th inning, when Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a home run to left field and pitcher (and the series' eventual Most Valuable Player) Yamamoto held the Blue Jays to 0 runs for a final score of 5-4.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will open in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24. Donald Glover will voice Yoshi.