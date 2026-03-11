Kazumi Kazui's nest Manga Ends

Manga launched in May 2024

Image via Amazon © Kazumi Kazui, Shogakukan

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine published the final chapter of Kazumi Kazui 's nest manga on March 6.

The manga centers on a woman named Nanami, who had to stop living with her boyfriend due to an awkward situation at work. Spending her time feeling like she has nowhere to go, a former classmate from her hometown named Hiro, now an artist, calls her about his solo exhibition. The man and woman, struggling with hardships of life, come together. A Reiwa era love story begins.

Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in May 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 10.

Kazui launched the Zesshoku Kareshi Kōryaku Seyo! (Get Yourself an Aromantic Guy) manga in Petit Comic in August 2022. The manga ended in its fourth and final volume, which shipped on March 8.

Kazui ended the Watashi ga Koi Nado Shinakutemo (Even If I Don't Fall in Love) manga in April 2022. Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in March 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final volume in June 2022.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.

Kazui launched the Zesshoku Kareshi Kōryaku Seyo! (Get Yourself an Aromantic Guy) manga in Petit Comic in August 2022. The manga ended in its fourth and final compiled book volume, which shipped in March 2024.

Kazui ended the Watashi ga Koi Nado Shinakutemo (Even If I Don't Fall in Love) manga in April 2022. Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in March 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final volume in June 2022.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.