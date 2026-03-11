Rudel Develops The Witch and the Hundred Knight Smartphone Game for 2026

13 years after 1st game debuted

The " Nippon Ichi Software UNTITLED//" livestream on Wednesday announced that Rudel is planning, developing, and eventually running a new smartphone app game in The Witch and the Hundred Knight franchise for release this year. NIS President Kenzō Saruhashi noted that it has been 13 years since the first dark fantasy action role-playing game in the franchise launched. In the meantime, the downloadable version of The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival release of that first game is 60% off until March 25.

The franchise 's first game debuted in Japan for PlayStation 3 in 2013, and NIS America released the game in Europe and North America in March 2014. Nippon Ichi Software released a PlayStation 4 version of the original game in Japan in September 2015.

NIS then launched The Witch and The Hundred Knight 2 game in February 2017. NIS America released the game overseas in March 2018.