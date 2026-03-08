Interest
Kodansha Celebrates Its Biggest Manga in Papercraft Crossover Anime Short

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Akira, Attack on Titan, Ghost in the Shell, Cardcaptor Sakura, Initial D, Fairy Tail, Cells at Work!, & more

Image via www.youtube.com
©講談社

Kodansha debuted a little short, lovingly animated with stop-motion papercraft, on Saturday. Kodansha asked fans, “We've all seen the legendary Akira bike slide before - but have you ever seen it animated entirely out of paper?” At just over a minute and a half, the video celebrates “iconic moments and characters from Kodansha series”:

Toru Katori directed the "Light Hole" video with Takuro Oishi serving as animation director. The video features characters from Akira, Cardcaptor Sakura, Initial D, Cells at Work!, Ghost in the Shell, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and more.

Sources: Kodansha USA's X/Twitter account, Kodansha's YouTube channel, Kodansha via Catsuka's X/Twitter account

