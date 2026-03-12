Yumi Unita's Nekomata Shirushi no Somemonoya-san Manga Ends in April

Manga about dye shop owner, nekomata monster launched in November 2023

Image via Amazon © Yumi Unita, Takeshobo

Yumi Unita revealed on her X/Twitter account on Wednesday that her Nekomata Shirushi no Somemonoya-san (The Dye House with the Nekomata Mark) manga will end in the next issue of Takeshobo 's Manga Life Original magazine on April 11.

The manga centers on Mashiro, a young man who runs a dye shop, and the nekomata monster that lives with him.

Unita launched the manga in Manga Life Original in November 2023.

Unita's original slice-of-life manga Bunny Drop began serializing in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in 2005 and ended in April 2011. Yen Press published the manga in North America. A television anime adaptation aired in Japan from July to September 2011, and a live-action film version opened in Japan in December 2011.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released Unita's Slumbering Beauty ( Nemurime Hime ) manga in English.



