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Yumi Unita's Nekomata Shirushi no Somemonoya-san Manga Ends in April
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yumi Unita revealed on her X/Twitter account on Wednesday that her Nekomata Shirushi no Somemonoya-san (The Dye House with the Nekomata Mark) manga will end in the next issue of Takeshobo's Manga Life Original magazine on April 11.
The manga centers on Mashiro, a young man who runs a dye shop, and the nekomata monster that lives with him.
Unita launched the manga in Manga Life Original in November 2023.
Unita's original slice-of-life manga Bunny Drop began serializing in Shodensha's Feel Young magazine in 2005 and ended in April 2011. Yen Press published the manga in North America. A television anime adaptation aired in Japan from July to September 2011, and a live-action film version opened in Japan in December 2011.
Seven Seas Entertainment has released Unita's Slumbering Beauty (Nemurime Hime) manga in English.
Source: Yumi Unita's X/Twitter account