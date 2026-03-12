HIDIVE to Stream Yowayowa Sensei, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen, Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime

Image via Yowayowa Sensei anime's website © 福地カミオ・講談社／「よわよわ先生」製作委員会

announced on Thursday that it will stream theon April 11,Season 2 on April 7, andanime on April 6 for the spring 2026 season.

The television anime of Kamio Fukuchi 's Yowayowa Sensei (Yowayowa Teacher or Ms. Feeble) manga will premiere on April 11 at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X . The anime will also air on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and BS11 .

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Peach Girl , RIN-NE 3 ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Yoshifumi Fukushima ( Gunparade Orchestra ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Aisaka ( Hero Tales ) is designing the characters, and Akifumi Tada ( Skip Beat! , Gunma-chan ) and Rina Tayama ( Vampire Dormitory , Secrets of the Silent Witch ) are composing the music.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Hiyori Hiwamura, a new high school teacher who just graduated from college. With Hiwamura's weak voice, weak stamina, and basically being weak in every aspect, one might have the urge to protect her. Ironically, students misread her meekness and fear her as the rumored "Ms. Scary" who will curse them if she gets upset. Nevertheless, she works hard for her students, and one student, Akihito Abikura, recognizes her true nature.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior

Tokyo MX

BS11

The television anime ofand's) light novel series will debut on April 7 onat 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and onat 24:00 JST andat 26:30 JST (effectively April 8 at 12 midnight, 2:30 a.m., respectively).

Norio Nitta ( Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama ) returns from the first season to direct the new season at OLM Team Yoshioka. Deko Akao ( Pokémon: Journeys , Noragami ) is still in charge of the series scripts. Hitomi Kōno is also back to design the characters. Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Junko Nakajima are still credited for composing the music, but this time with Misaki Tsuchida , Tsugumi Tanaka and Kaho Sawada . Garakuta is performing the ending theme song "Tarareba."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

The first season premiered in July 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2024.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Farming Life in Another World 2

AT-X

, the second anime season based on's) light novel series, will premiere on the, andchannels in April, andwill exclusively stream the season in Japan.

The main cast is returning, as is most of the production staff at Zero-G . However, You Natsuki serves as the sub-character designer, and Atsushi Shibata and jimao are designing the props. Yū Okimoto replaces Nozomu Ōma as the compositing director of photography. Tomoki Murakami is handling the 2D and visual effects. Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the new season at Zero-G , and also replacing Tōko Machida on supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is back to compose the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release