Crossed Hearts' Glam Beat! Label for Yuri Works Licenses Time is a Closet Manga

Mei Fujimatsu's manga is 2nd license in new imprint

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, announced on Wednesday that Mei Fujimatsu's Time is a Closet manga second license in its new Glam Beat! imprint, which will carry Japanese yuri, Chinese baihe, and Korean girls' love titles.

Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account © Mei Fujimatsu

The company describes the manga:

This charming yuri manga follows two time travellers with an eye for fashion, journeying across eras in search of the most beautiful garments history has to offer. From forgotten wardrobes to dazzling period couture, their adventures weave together style, history, and a budding romance.

Fujimatsu released the first 32-page part in February 2023 and the second 68-page part in August 2024.

Chinese artist TaaRO 's Borrowing Your Textbook 175160 comic was the first license in the Glam Beat! imprint.