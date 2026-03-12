Japan, Italy's Pino & Shinoby Collaboration Anime Premieres on April 3

The official website for Pino & Shinoby , a collaboration anime between Japan and Italy, announced that it will premiere on Yomiuri TV in Japan and Rai in Italy on April 3. It will begin airing in Japan at 11:19 a.m. JST.

Image via Pino & Shinoby anime's website © YOMIURI TELECASTING CORPORATION.

The children's anime features Yomiuri TV 's mascot Shinoby (pictured above on right) and an Italian boy named Pino (pictured above on left) as they experience daily life and each other's cultures.

Each episode is six minutes long.

Andrea Bozzetto is the anime's director at Studio Bozzetto .

The anime was originally announced in April 2025, and the world premiere of the first two episodes screened at the Osaka- Kansai Expo on July 27, 2025.