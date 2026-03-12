Junji Ito Partners with Musician Poppy, Shoko Nakagawa for Audio Drama Adaptation of 'Old Records'

Zero Zero Enterprises announced on Thursday that it has launched a Kickstarter project to fund a new audio drama adaptation on vinyl record of Junji Ito 's 1997 horror story "In Old Records." If backed, musician Poppy and Shōko Nakagawa will perform the English and Japanese versions of the drama respectively. Ito is directly involved in the project.

Image courtesy of Zero Zero Enterprises

Image courtesy of Zero Zero Enterprises © Zero Zero Enterprises

The Kickstarter project is aiming to raise US$20,000 in 30 days.

The X-Files writer Ryan Cady is adapting the story for the audio drama format. The vinyl record ships in a jacket featuring art by Acky Bright and Ito's actual handprint. The vinyl will have several versions available, including a splatter variant, a glow in the dark variant, and more.

The "Old Records" story is featured in the Junji Ito "Collection" anime. Crunchyroll describes the plot of the story: "A strange record featuring otherworldly music that is to die for bewitches people in the first segment."

Junji Ito "Collection" , a previous television anime of manga by Ito, also adapted stories from the Itō Junji Kessaku-shū collection, as well as the Fragments of Horror book. The anime premiered in January 2018 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime included an adaptation of Ito's Tomie story on its second and third DVD sets.

The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards inducted Ito into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame in July 2025. Ito previously won Eisner Awards for Lovesickness , Remina , Venus In The Blind Spot , and "Frankenstein."

Source: Email correspondence