Yoko Takahashi Wields the Lance of Longinus in Stunning Evangelion Concert

The second day of the Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion fan festival ended with a nearly 60-minute concert of Evangelion songs from across the franchise 's 30-year history during the “DAY 2 UNION PART.” Not just any Evangelion songs, though, but Yoko Takahashi Evangelion songs. Featuring “Cruel Angels Thesis” and “Fly me to the Moon 2020” from Neon Genesis Evangelion , “Soul's Refrain” and “Kokoro yo Genshi ni Modore 2020” from Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth , “Akaki Tsuki,” “final call,” “teardrop of hope,” “Shiawase wa Tsumi no Nioi,” and “Mugen Houyou” from assorted Evangelion pachinko, Evangelion video games, and the Evangelion tie-in song “what if?” and “Crime and Punishment - Those who are unwilling to pray” from Hideaki Anno 's Shin Heroes Universe. Here are some of the highlights from the Yoko Takahashi concert from DAY 2 UNION PART.

During the performance of “Soul's Refrain,” Takahashi wielded the legendary Lance of Longinus from the Evangelion franchise .

As Takahashi performed “what if?” visuals reminiscent of Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth 's ending played behind the singer.

Takahashi wasn't quite finished with the Lance of Longinus at the end of “What if?” With a bit of a flourish and some concert magic, the singer threw the lance into the audience section.

As the Takahashi concert ended, the audience was left with the visual of the Eva Unit-01 in a crucified pose.