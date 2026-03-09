Yoko Takahashi Wields the Lance of Longinus in Stunning Evangelion Concert

Yoko Takahashi Wields the Lance of Longinus in Stunning Evangelion Concertby Ken Iikura-Gross,
The second day of the Evangelion:30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion fan festival ended with a nearly 60-minute concert of Evangelion songs from across the franchise's 30-year history during the “DAY 2 UNION PART.” Not just any Evangelion songs, though, but Yoko Takahashi Evangelion songs. Featuring “Cruel Angels Thesis” and “Fly me to the Moon 2020” from Neon Genesis Evangelion, “Soul's Refrain” and “Kokoro yo Genshi ni Modore 2020” from Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth, “Akaki Tsuki,” “final call,” “teardrop of hope,” “Shiawase wa Tsumi no Nioi,” and “Mugen Houyou” from assorted Evangelion pachinko, Evangelion video games, and the Evangelion tie-in song “what if?” and “Crime and Punishment - Those who are unwilling to pray” from Hideaki Anno's Shin Heroes Universe. Here are some of the highlights from the Yoko Takahashi concert from DAY 2 UNION PART.
During the performance of “Soul's Refrain,” Takahashi wielded the legendary Lance of Longinus from the Evangelion franchise.
As Takahashi performed “what if?” visuals reminiscent of Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth's ending played behind the singer.
Takahashi wasn't quite finished with the Lance of Longinus at the end of “What if?” With a bit of a flourish and some concert magic, the singer threw the lance into the audience section.
As the Takahashi concert ended, the audience was left with the visual of the Eva Unit-01 in a crucified pose.
