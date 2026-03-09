Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Wins Saturn Award for Best International Film

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, won the Best International Film award at the 2026 Saturn awards. The ceremony for the awards, which honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the year, took place on Sunday at the Hilton Universal City in Universal City, California.

The other nominees in the category included Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , and The Colors Within .

Takashi Yamazaki 's Godzilla Minus One film won Best International Film at the awards last year.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai recently received an award for ufotable 's digital imaging team's work on the film at the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes on March 3. It also earned an "Award of Excellence" alongside Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , 100 Meters , Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise , and Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback . These winners go on as nominees for their respective category's "Best Awards." The association will reveal the Best Award winners at a ceremony at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on March 13.

The latest entry in the Demon Slayer anime franchise won the Animation of the Year—Film award at The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event in early February. The multi-award-nominated film also won the honorary "Animation is Cinema" award at the ninth Annual Astra Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globes, and Best International Animated Film at The Saturn Awards.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment screened the film in North America with SCREENX multi-projection screens for the first time on March 6.

Source: Deadline (Patrick Hipes)