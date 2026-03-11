Kadokawa to Consolidate Animation Production in New 'Studio One Base' Venue in Tokyo

Kadokawa launched on March 5 its new vision, "Creating Creators. Creating Studios." Under the new vision, Kadokawa announced the establishment of Studio One Base animation production hub, where it will consolidate its animation production studios including ENGI , Studio KADAN , Raging Bull , BELLNOX FILMS , and Chiptune . Studio One Base will house the animation studios, along with Kadokawa 's related departments, in an office space located within Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. It is scheduled to open this fall. The company's new vision and the establishment of Studio One Base aim to create an environment in which creators can take pride in their work. The initiative also strengthens the partnership between Kadokawa , Toshima City, and Sunshine City to develop Ikebukuro into a "world-class Anime City ." BELL Kadokawa also revealed the conceptual render images of Studio One Base:

In Studio One Base, Kadokawa will physically consolidate its multiple animation production studios to ensure that information is promptly shared and integrated into operations. The company will also create an environment that enables creators to focus on production and strengthen the integration of the studios' expertise. Kadokawa aims to develop young creators, and further accelerate existing initiatives such as consolidating back-office functions.

Kadokawa established BELLNOX FILMS in 2024, and recently acquired Dōga Kōbō in July 2024 and Chiptune in February 2025. Aside from Dōga Kōbō and the companies included in the Studio One Base, Kadokawa 's anime studios also include the affiliated companies Kinema Citrus and Studio Chizu .

Sony became Kadokawa 's largest shareholder, holding approximately 10% of its shares, as of January 2025. Sony 's announcement stated the two companies will discuss specific collaborative initiatives, including "initiatives to adapt KADOKAWA 's IP into live-action films and TV dramas globally, co-produce anime works, expand global distribution of KADOKAWA 's anime works through the Sony Group , further expand publishing of KADOKAWA 's games, and develop human resources to promote and expand virtual production."

Kadokawa previously stated it plans to use 20 billion yen from January 2025 to March 2030 for "creating, developing, and acquiring new IP." The company plans to use the other 29.7 billion yen from January 2025 to March 2030 on "enhancement of global IP distribution."

Sources: Press release, Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.