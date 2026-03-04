How would you rate episode 22 of

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (TV 2026) ?

Horror of horrors, I shuddered upon watching the first few moments of this week's episode. A world without Miki? The though of an existence without that smirking, hairband-wearing teenage terror lighting up the screen every time I watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube would be too much for a man of my weak constitution to bear. None of her classmates know where Miki is, and they've been searching all over for her, despite Nube's earlier storm warning and instruction to leave for home immediately. Has she been snatched by some kind of ungodly monstrosity, or wiped from existence by a supernatural temporal anomaly? Nothing so crude – as usual, she failed to listen to her teacher, and somehow thought she'd engage in a game of hide and seek that no-one else seems to have consented to. Hiroshi finds her curled up, possibly asleep, in the PE equipment shed. I get the feeling that in real life, Miki would be an infuriating friend or student, but viewed from the distance that television brings, I still thinks she's great.

Anyway, Miki isn't really the focus of the episode, though she reliably makes all kinds of silly reaction faces on a regular basis throughout, which earns at least half an extra star as far as I'm concerned. No, this time the trio of Nube, Hiroshi, and Miki face off against two linked threats: the creepy Skeletor-coded Shichinin Misaki group of cursed wandering monk yokai, and a pair of shifty-looking human beings. We know they're shifty because they emote mostly in scowls and don't answer questions with straight answers.

The Shichinin Misaki are a jolly sounding bunch; normally seven of them wander the world eternally, unable to ever cross over from this existence, bound to the earthly realm by the grudges and curses arisen from their crimes. Because they're short of two members, now they're hunting for replacements, and both Miki and Hiroshi think they're at risk. I'm not that convinced the traipsing ghouls were ever interested in anyone other than the shady couple who disposed of two of the ghouls in a hit and run, though. (Including, hilariously, reversing back over them to make sure they were “dead.”) It never feels like the kids are in particular danger from the Shichinin Misaki, though that's not the case with the human couple, who admit to four other murders and a robbery. They're a busy duo.

For a supposed kid's show, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube can be pretty damned unsettling at times. It's the first time in a while I've watched someone so explicitly blunder into eternal damnation, and that's what, kind of predictably, happens to the nasty couple here. I confess to guffawing in satisfaction at their grimly cruel fate, as lightning strikes their car, and as they're engulfed by flames, the patient Shichinin Misaki claim their souls as replacements for their lost comrades. It's chilling in a darkly funny way.

Bonus points for some nods to continuity – Miss Ritsuko is no longer so knee-jerk abusive to Nube (even though he accidentally drops his pants in front of her) as she remembers his heroic actions from last time. She even blushes in front of him now. Yukihime finally has a confirmed love rival! Speaking of love, the shady lady deflects questions about her own relationship status by asking if Hiroshi and Miki are together (despite the fact they're both only elementary school students). Miki amusingly says she'd consider marrying Hiroshi if he grew up to be a successful soccer player… which is exactly what happened in the alternate future timeline a few episodes back.

