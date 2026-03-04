News
Anime Ottawa Hosts KIHOW of MYTH&ROID
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for Anime Ottawa announced on Wednesday that this year's event will host KIHOW of MYTH&ROID. KIHOW will perform a concert on April 4 at 8:00 p.m. at the EY Centre. Concert tickets are sold separately from the convention, and they go on sale this Saturday.
MYTH&ROID consist of vocalist KIHOW and producer Tom-H@ck. The group debuted in 2015, and vocalist Mayu graduated from the group to pursue a solo career in late 2017. KIHOW joined the group earlier in 2017. The group have provided theme songs for such anime as Saga of Tanya the Evil, Re:Zero, Overlord, Boogiepop and Others, Made in Abyss, BBK/BRNK, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Isekai Cheat Magician, and Arknights: Perish in Frost.
The event will run from April 3-5 at the Ey Centre in Ottawa.
Last year's event hosted three-piece band fhána and singer nonoc in April 2025.
Source: Press release