Anime Ottawa Hosts KIHOW of MYTH&ROID

KIHOW to perform concert on April 4

The staff for Anime Ottawa announced on Wednesday that this year's event will host KIHOW of MYTH&ROID . KIHOW will perform a concert on April 4 at 8:00 p.m. at the EY Centre. Concert tickets are sold separately from the convention, and they go on sale this Saturday.

MYTH&ROID consist of vocalist KIHOW and producer Tom-H@ck . The group debuted in 2015, and vocalist Mayu graduated from the group to pursue a solo career in late 2017. KIHOW joined the group earlier in 2017. The group have provided theme songs for such anime as Saga of Tanya the Evil , Re:Zero , Overlord , Boogiepop and Others , Made in Abyss , BBK/BRNK , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Isekai Cheat Magician , and Arknights: Perish in Frost .

The event will run from April 3-5 at the Ey Centre in Ottawa.

Last year's event hosted three-piece band fhána and singer nonoc in April 2025.

