Akame ga Kill! Artist Tetsuya Tashiro Launches New Manga

Boku no Kanojo wa Kessen Heiki manga launches on August 4

The April issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Tetsuya Tashiro will launch a new manga titled Boku no Kanojo wa Kessen Heiki in the magazine's September issue on August 4. The manga is a serialization of a similarly-titled one-shot manga that Tashiro previously published in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. RISE magazine in July 2023.

Image via Tetsuya Tashiro's X/Twitter account © Tetsuya Tashiro, Shueisha

Tashiro and Takahiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2016. The manga launched in 2010 in Monthly Gangan Joker . Square Enix published 15 compiled book volumes for the manga. It inspired a TV anime, which premiered in Japan in July 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block starting in August 2015.

Tashiro launched the Slasher Maidens ( Kaijin Reijō ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in April 2018, where it is ongoing. The manga entered its "final battle" with its 11th volume in November 2023. Square Enix published the manga's 14th volume in August 2025, and will publish the 15th volume on March 21. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it released the 13th volume on February 24.

Source: Jump SQ. April issue

