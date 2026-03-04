Dara-san of Reiwa Anime's New Video Unveils Cast, More Staff, Opening Song, July Debut

The staff for the television anime of Haruomi Tomotsuka 's Dara-san of Reiwa ( Reiwa no Dara-san ) manga unveiled on Wednesday the anime's first full trailer, key visual, main cast, additional staff, and July premiere. The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Dara Dara♡Dancing" performed by Dara-san (as voiced by Mutsumi Tamura ), Hinata Misogiya (as voiced by Minami Tsuda ), Kaoru Misogiya (as voiced by Momoka Terasawa ), and the anime's narrator Masaki Terasoma .





The anime's cast and characters are:

Mutsumi Tamura as Dara-san

Minami Tsuda as Hinata Misogiya

Momoka Terasawa as Kaoru Misogiya

Newly announced staff members are:

Tadato Suzuki ( Gushing Over Magical Girls ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA series and film, Tamayomi , Blue Reflection Ray ) is designing the characters. Rei Ishizuka is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clouds blacken the sky and sheets of rain turn the mountain forest into a treacherous maze... A landslide crushes a razor wire fence, and buries a “NO TRESPASSING” sign... Two young siblings wander into a dark world where they do not belong, and a long, horrid shadow rears up to meet them— Anyway, so that's how we met Dara-san! She might look kinda scary, but just wait until you get to know her!

"Look, I'm a god of misfortune, okay!? Aren't you kids gonna freak out about my grotesque visage!?"

Tomotsuka began drawing the manga on their Twitter (now known as X) account in October 2019, and was later releasing compiled book volumes of the manga at Comic Market ( Comiket ). Kadokawa began releasing the manga on its ComicWalker website in March 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's seventh volume on December 23. Yen Press released the second volume in English on November 25.