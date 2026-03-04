News
Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kentarō Tone, Yūya Hirose, Misato Matsuoka voice 2nd generation Samurai Troopers who went to the Demon World with Shion and Ryūsei 3 years ago

The official X/Twitter account for Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers, the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, revealed on Wednesday the cast for the second generation Samurai Troopers who went to the Demon World with Shion and Ryūsei three years ago. The characters appeared in the anime's ninth episode on Tuesday. 

Kentarō Tone as Tadayoshi Katō/Shōdo no Tadayoshi

Yūya Hirose as Shun Shimazu/Enten no Shun

Misato Matsuoka as Seiun Kuroda/Fubuki no Seiun

The anime premiered on January 6 on the Tokyo MX channel, and it is streaming on U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and d Anime Store. The anime is also running on Kansai TV and BS11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime stars:

The additional cast includes:

Yōichi Fujita (GintamaMr. Osomatsu) is directing the new anime at Sunrise. Shōgo Mutō (Crows Zero) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate, the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise, is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota (Love Live!) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki (MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island) for villains, Hideo Okamoto (Yoroiden Samurai Troopers) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki (Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.

The additional staff members are:

Rock band blank paper perform the anime's opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn), and boy group ONE OR EIGHT performs the first ending theme song "POWER."

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers (Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Source: Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-suke

