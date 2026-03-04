I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand TV Anime Delayed to July

Anime originally announced for April premiere

Image courtesy of Gree © えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

The staff for the television anime ofand illustrator's) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime's premiere will be delayed to July "to present an even more enjoyable work for everyone." The anime's staff apologized for the inconvenience, and assured fans that they will do their best to make sure that the anime will be a beloved series for a long time. The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the manga in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the seventh volume shipped in July 2022. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 7. The series has over 4.25 million copies in circulation.