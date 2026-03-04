News
I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand TV Anime Delayed to July
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Hiroyuki Kanbe (Viper's Creed) is directing the anime at Gekkō. Mitsutaka Hirota (Edens Zero) is handling the series scripts. Majiro (Macross Delta) is designing the characters.
Additional staff members include:
- Chief Animation Director: Majiro
- Color Key Artist: Akira Nagasaka
- Art Director: Bihou, Inc.
- Compositing Director of Photography: Taiki Okutani
- Offline Editing: Yumika Okazaki
- Online Editing: Ryōtarō Date
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Music: Tomotaka Ōsumi
The anime stars:
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Luck
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Erik
- Tsuyoshi Koyama as Goran
- Yui Ishikawa as Celliss Morton
- Mayu Sagara as Sia Wolcott
- M.A.O as Luccira
- Yurie Kozakai as Milca
Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the manga in English, and they describe the story:
With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.
The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the seventh volume shipped in July 2022. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 7. The series has over 4.25 million copies in circulation.
