OceanVeil Streams Black Jack OVAs With English Dub From March 10

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Monday that it will stream the 10-episode original video anime ( OVA ) of Black Jack by director Osamu Dezaki in HD, as well as the 2011 two-episode Black Jack Final OVA with an English dub , starting on March 10 (the press release also lists March 11 at the bottom).

OceanVeil describes the story:

When mysterious medical ailments strike, there is only one person to call: the mysterious Black Jack - an unlicensed doctor who can solve any malady... for a price. Aided by his zesty little companion Pinoko, Dr. Black Jack travels the world, curing diseases that, at times, seem almost supernatural. But there is always a cure... or is there?

AnimEigo released the complete OVA series in Blu-ray Disc on December 16.

Tezuka's original Black Jack manga centers on a brilliant maverick doctor who practices without a license. Tezuka published the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1973 to 1984.

The manga has inspired multiple anime adaptations, as well as spinoffs from other creators. The manga has inspired several Japanese live-action adaptations, including a film in 1977, a series in 1981, a video in 1996, a special in 2000, and another special in 2011. A new live-action series debuted in June 2024.

