WWWave Corporation to Launch Anime Streaming Platform to Stream Both Mature, Non-Mature Titles

Platform codenamed "OceanVeil" to stream titles not available on other platforms

WWWave Corporation has revealed to ANN that it plans to launch a new anime streaming platform currently codenamed "OceanVeil." The platform will stream adult and mature anime titles as well as more mainstream and popular non-mature titles. OceanVeil will have a "secret" hidden section where viewers can watch uncensored hentai and mature titles. The platform is currently scheduled to launch in February 2025.

Image and logo are currently unofficial Image courtesy of WWWave Corporation

The company told ANN it plans to make the platform community-centered "to foster a vibrant community for anime enthusiasts of all tastes, blending mainstream and niche content seamlessly." According to OceanVeil, the service will have "An ocean of anime for you to watch, but hidden under the veil [are those titles] you always watch but don't share with your friends."

OceanVeil staff stated the platform will have shows that cannot be found on other platforms. The platform will include WWWave Corporation and Suiseisha titles in their uncensored format, along with other undisclosed titles, including titles that are not mature titles. OceanVeil stated the service plans to have works ranging from shonen to adult, adding, "There are so many anime titles that fall through the tracks, especially adult titles. We want to make a safe place for people to explore their desires... We're trying to bridge the gap between people who love anime, but also love to see the sexy stuff but don't want anyone to know."

WWWave Corporation owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online.

WWWave Corporation releases many of these anime titles in English on its Coolmic website. Coolmic also releases manga in English from the company.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. The company plans to release four new animated titles a year under the Deregula label while also continuing to produce its AnimeFesta titles at the same pace of at least four titles per year. Yandere Dark Elf is Deregula's first announced anime.

ANN asked OceanVeil about possibly streaming Deregula titles, and the company stated as Deregula handles IPs from other companies, staff of those anime will make announcements about streaming platforms for those titles at a later date.

OceanVeil has opened a Discord channel, a subreddit, and official X/Twitter and Facebook accounts (some of these accounts may contain images not safe for work).

Source: E-mail correspondence