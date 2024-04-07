WWWave Corporation Reveals Plan to Produce 4 New Anime Each Year Starting in 2025

New Deregula anime label to produce anime based on manga from other publishers

WWWave Corporation confirmed with Anime News Network at the AnimeJapan 2024 event last month that it is planning to release four new anime each year starting in 2025. The titles will be adaptations of manga from other publishers, but WWWave Corporation itself will completely produce the anime. The company plans to announce the first anime in the initiative near the end of this year. The company told ANN it is "excited about the new titles we have in production, and we think the first one will be a title the fans will be excited about."

The company featured the below pictured advertisement during the business days of AnimeJapan 2024.

Image courtesy of WWWave Corporation

The company told ANN that it noticed the demand for more anime, and so launched a new animation label called Deregula in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. Previously, WWWave Corporation had been focused on producing anime based on its own original manga.

Image courtesy of WWWave Corporation

The company said it "realized that there are so many titles, more adult-orientated or a little sexier, a little ecchi , that other companies would never dream of making into animations," adding, "so we figured it was the perfect chance to get the rights to produce some of those hit titles."

The company plans to release four new animated titles a year under the Deregula label while also continuing to produce its AnimeFesta titles at the same pace of at least four titles per year.

Image courtesy of WWWave Corporation

WWWave Corporation

is currently helping with the production of the premiering in July, and also helped with theanime that premiered on January 11, and theanime that premiered in January 2023.

WWWave Corporation was established in 2010, and the company has since launched the digital manga site ComicFesta and its wwwave comics brand. The company produces more adult-oriented manga with boys-love and mature romance. The company also has the shōnen label Trahison featuring manga with shōnen themes and "a large splash of fan service."

WWWave Corporation also owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online.

WWWave Corporation releases many of these anime titles in English on its Coolmic website. Coolmic also releases manga in English from the company.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! , which debuted on March 15 with English subtitles on the Coolmic website.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2024, Email correspondence