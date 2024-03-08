'The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?!' Anime Debuts Early on March 15

Suiseisha revealed on Saturday the anime adaptation of Ao Yūki 's The Perfect Prince Loves Me, His Rival?! ( Ateuma Chara no Kuse Shite, Spadali Ōji ni Chōai Sarete Imasu. ) manga will release the debut episode early with English subtitles on Coolmic on March 15. Episode 2 will air on April 14, with new episodes releasing every Saturday after.

Suiseisha also revealed a screenshot from the anime.

Image courtesy of Suieisha ©結城アオ ／Suiseisha Inc.

Image via toridori Twitter account ©結城アオ ／Suiseisha Inc.

"You're the one.... I've always longed for." — The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! Side Character — Unimportant. Constantly getting in the way of the main characters' love story. After finding himself reincarnated into the world of a novel, Loneal goes to great lengths to steer clear of Prince Alec, the hero, to avoid disrupting the main storyline between Alec and the heroine, Lily. However, to Loneal's great surprise, the prince becomes infatuated with...him?! "A charming physique, such as yours, more than makes up for your lack of experience."

Before he knows it, he finds himself melting into the prince's arms... Why is everything so different from the novel?!

The staff describes the plot of the anime:

The anime stars:

Santa Hiiragi as Alec Ray Garcium

as Alec Ray Garcium Haru Danji as Loneal Gravis

as Loneal Gravis Mei Hanamori as Lily Philips

Shū Kasumi as Zeno Orwen

Sho Shioko as Noah Carlisle

The staff for the anime includes:

As with many previous AnimeFesta anime, the anime will have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. The premium version will begin streaming on the AnimeFesta website in mid-March. The broadcast version will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 7.

Yuki launched the manga on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in 2022. Coolmic distributes the manga in English under the title The Perfect Prince Loves Me, His Rival?! .

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Adam's Sweet Agony ( Modaete yo, Adam-kun ), the anime of Toyo 's manga of the same name. AnimeFesta started streaming the first anime episode on December 8 last year. The Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels, as well as the YouTube and Niconico streaming services, began running the anime on January 7. The Coolmic manga and anime website began streaming an English-subtitled version of the anime on December 26.

Source: Press release