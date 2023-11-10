Image via Suiseisha website © Toyo, Suiseisha

Modaete yo, Adam-kun

AnimeFesta

Anime Zone

announced on Friday that's(Writhe in Pain, Adam) manga is inspiring the next(formerlyand) adaptation. Hiyūta Konno is directing the anime, and) is designing the characters.

The “harem x near-future sci-if” story is set in a world suffering from a pandemic that has led to males worldwide suffering from erectile dysfunction. The story centers on Kazuki, a high school boy who is one of the few who can still get hard. He is harangued by his kind senpai, his horny teacher, a handsome girl who is the prince of the school, and the heir of a huge conglomerate.

Toyo began digitally publishing the manga in November 2022. Suiseisha will publish the manga's two compiled book volumes simultaneously on January 18, 2024.

Toyo 's Asoko Araiya no Shigoto: Kataomoi Chū no Aitsu to Onnayu de manga previously inspired the Backwasher! -Her and I, in the Women's Bath!?- AnimeFesta anime in 2019.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Secret Mission ~Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~ , the television anime of Mothica 's Motto Aeide! Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Sex mo Oshigoto desu adult manga. The anime debuted streaming first on the AnimeFesta website on October 8.

Source: Anime! Anime! (林洋平)