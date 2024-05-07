Yura Urushibara's Tougen Anki Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

Distribution company REMOW announced on Tuesday that Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga will get a television anime in 2025. The company revealed the trailer, key visual, and main cast for the anime.

Image courtesy of Remow © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

The anime's cast includes:

Kazuki Ura as Shiki Ichinose, the protagonist who inherits the blood of an Oni. Shiki's life is turned upside down when he is suddenly attacked by a "Momotaro," leading him to discover his true Oni heritage. Following this revelation, he enrolls in Rasetsu Academy, a training school for Oni. Image courtesy of Remow © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT Hiroshi Kamiya as Naito Mudano, an instructor at Rasetsu Academy. Naito is a rationalist who despises inefficiency and wastefulness. Image courtesy of Remow © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT Kōtarō Nishiyama as Jin Kougasaki, a classmate of Shiki at Rasetsu Academy who is always seen wearing a black mask. Jin has a contentious relationship with Shiki, marked by frequent clashes and disagreements. Image courtesy of Remow © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

REMOW describes the anime's story:

"You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)..." The bloodlines of "Oni" and "Momotaro" have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the "Momotaro Agency" and the "Oni Agency," respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since. The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 19th compiled volume shipped on March 7 and the 20th compiled volume will ship on May 8. Yen Press will publish the manga in English beginning on September 17.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February, and a sequel stage play will run in January 2025.



Source: Press release