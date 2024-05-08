Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Goes on Another Hiatus

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Sōsō no Frieren

This year's 24th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatand's) manga will go on another hiatus starting in the magazine's 25th issue on May 15. The magazine did not reveal when the manga will resume serialization.

The manga just returned in the magazine's combined 22nd and 23rd issue on April 24 after a one-month hiatus.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The series was previously on hiatus and returned to serialization in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and released the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it will release the 11th volume in English on September 10. The manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29 last year.