Frieren Manga Adds 7 Million Copies to Circulation in 2 Months Since Anime's Premiere

Manga has over 17 million copies in circulation

Image via Amazon Japan © Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan

The official Twitter account for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga announced on Friday that the manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The series was previously on hiatus and returned to serialization in March 2024.

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End television anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29. It is the first ever television anime series to premiere in NTV 's "Kinyō Roadshow," a Friday evening programming block usually reserved for feature films. The anime then started airing later episodes on October 6 at 11 p.m. JST in NTV 's new anime timeslot, "FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT." The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) until March 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The manga has won several awards, including the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. In addition, the manga was nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and the 46th awards in May 2022. The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top 10 list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.

Source: Frieren manga's Twitter account