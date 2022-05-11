46th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Winners Announced

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the winners on Wednesday for its 46th annual Manga Awards.

Best Shōnen Manga

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Taiki Kawakami

Magazine: Shonen Sirius ( Kodansha )

Summary: Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's not a knight or a wizard but a he's become a blind, boneless slime monster. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero… (Via Yen Press )



Other nominees for Best Shōnen Manga included A Couple of Cuckoos , Shangri-La Frontier , and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End .

Best Shōjo Manga

Nina the Starry Bride

Rikachi

Magazine: Be Love ( Kodansha )

Summary: Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...? (Via Kodansha Comics )



Other nominees for Best Shōjo Manga included In the Clear Moonlit Dusk , A Sign of Affection , and My Happy Marriage .

Best General Manga

Police in a Pod

Miko Yasu

Magazine: Morning ( Kodansha )

Summary: Female police officer Kawai had enough of a career she wasn't even that into and was about to hand in her registration, when the unthinkable happened—she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all. (Via Kodansha Comics )



Other nominees for Best General Manga included Oshi no Ko , Skip and Loafer , Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite, Yankee-kun to Hakujō Girl , and Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii .

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock won the Best Shonen Manga award. Megumi Morino 's A Condition Called Love won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Kiwa Irie's Yuria Sensei no Akai Ito won the Best General Manga award.

Source: Kodansha, Comic Natalie