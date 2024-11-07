News
Hotel Inhumans Manga About Hotel for Assassins Gets TV Anime in 2025
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shogakukan announced on Friday that Ao Tajima's Hotel Inhumans manga is inspiring a television anime in 2025. Tetsuro Amino (Macross 7, Shiki, Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-) is directing the anime at Bridge, with Shoji Yonemura (Parasyte -the maxim-, Wave, Listen to Me!, Shaman King 2021) in charge of the series scripts, and Shingo Fujisaski (Let This Grieving Soul Retire!) desigining the characters.
In addition, Tajima drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.
ホテル・インヒューマンズ、TVアニメ化が決定しました！！！🎉🎉🎉— 田島青@ﾎﾃﾙ•ｲﾝﾋｭｰﾏﾝｽﾞ⑨11/12発売 (@ao_tajima) November 8, 2024
うれしいニュースをお届けできてうれしいです📣2025年よろしくお願いします！
#ホテル・インヒューマンズ#HOTELINHUMANS pic.twitter.com/4eu08qfnHt
Tajima launched the manga
in Shogakukan's Sunday Webry site in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on April 12, will publish the ninth volume on November 19.
Sources: Hotel Inhumans anime's website, Comic Natalie