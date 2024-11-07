Hotel Inhumans Manga About Hotel for Assassins Gets TV Anime in 2025

Shogakukan announced on Friday that Ao Tajima 's Hotel Inhumans manga is inspiring a television anime in 2025. Tetsuro Amino ( Macross 7 , Shiki , Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- ) is directing the anime at Bridge , with Shoji Yonemura ( Parasyte -the maxim- , Wave, Listen to Me! , Shaman King 2021) in charge of the series scripts, and Shingo Fujisaski ( Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ) desigining the characters.

Image via Hotel Inhumans anime's website ©田島青／小学館／ホテル・インヒューマンズ製作委員会

In addition, Tajima drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image via Amazon ©田島青／小学館

The manga centers on the titular hotel and its two concierges, Sara and Ikurō, who service a very particular clientele: assassins. Not only does the hotel offer top-class dining, relaxation, and entertainment, but it also boasts an ever-fresh arsenal of weapons, false identity creation services, and a world-class cleaner crew. Here, assassins cross paths with each other as Sara and Ikurō tend to their needs without question.

Tajima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry site in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on April 12, will publish the ninth volume on November 19.

