Manga World Offers Condolences After Kazuo Umezu's Passing, Part II

I can't believe I'll never see you again, my favorite and respected true god, Kazuo Umezu -sensei.

That time two years ago was the last time I was able to saw you.

You were so pure, kind and warm, such a big presence.



I fell in love with drawing because of Kazuo Umezu -sensei's beautiful and scary manga.

I didn't quit my job then because Kazuo Umezu -sensei said "See you later!" that day.

The characters for my name Shoko was taken from Sho-chan, my favorite character from The Drifting Classroom .

My life is what it is today thanks to Kazuo Umezu -sensei.

There are people all over the world who have been saved by his pure boyish heart, his precise and unique drawings and imagination, and the world that Kazuo Umezu -sensei has spun.

I am truly grateful for his wonderful works and personality.



I am filled with a sense of loss.

It has always been my dream to meet him again.



His wonderful works will continue to reach many people forever.

I will always love you, Kazuo Umezu -sensei.



Shōko Nakagawa