Manga World Offers Condolences After Kazuo Umezu's Passing, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
November 5 marked a sad day for manga fans around the world with the news of horror manga icon Kazuo Umezu's passing. Fans have taken to social media to express their tributes:
Haruo Chikada
楳図さんに最後にお会いしたのは六本木ヒルズで開かれていた「楳図かずお大美術展」の会場でした。その前には音楽の話やらなにやらで、楽しいひとときを過ごした日もありました。お元気だとばかり思っていたので、まだ気持ちの整理がつきません。寂しいです。どうか安らかにおやすみください。 pic.twitter.com/NhYczwhoIw— 近田春夫 (@ChikadaHaruo) November 5, 2024
The last time I met Umezu-san was at "Kazuo Umezz: The Great Art Exhibition," held at Roppongi Hills. Before that, we had a nice time talking about music and so on. I thought he was doing well, so I still can't process my feelings. I miss him. May he rest in peace.
Naoto Deguchi
楳図かずお先生、積極的に単行本集めるようなファンではなかったけど作品は目に付けば読んでいたしなにより幼児の俺が初めて内容を理解した漫画が「半魚人」だったのでお産婆さんと言ってよい方— 出口ナオト (@DEGCHIRON) November 5, 2024
長い間たくさんの創作ありがとうございました pic.twitter.com/ExmaYpyQRQ
I wasn't a big fan of Kazuo Umezu-sensei and wouldn't actively collect his books, but I would read his works if I saw them, and above all, Half-Fish Man was the first manga I understood as a child, so I'd like to say he was like a midwife to me.
Thank you so much for all your creative endeavors over such a long period of time.
French Embassy
楳図かずお氏の訃報に接し、フランス大使館は悲しみを深くしています。グロテスクと美、恐怖と笑い、現実と非現実の混沌が引き出す芸術に、多くの人が戦慄し、そして同時に魅了されました。その独自の世界観が評価されアングレーム国際漫画祭では2018年に 遺産賞を受賞しました。ご冥福をお祈りします pic.twitter.com/Llj7iPHsla— フランス大使館🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@ambafrancejp_jp) November 5, 2024
The French Embassy is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kazuo Umezu. Many people were horrified and fascinated by his art, which combines the grotesque and beauty, horror and laughter, and the real and the unreal. His unique worldview was recognized in 2018 when he received the Heritage Award at the Angoulême International Comics Festival. May he rest in peace.
Kentaro Fujii
楳図先生が何の因果かクインシー・ジョーンズと同じタイミングで。「楳図かずおのスリラー」他、何度も大変お世話になりました。ありがとうございました。 pic.twitter.com/IrpbdpSs46— 藤井健太郎 (@kentaro_fujii) November 5, 2024
By some coincidence, Umezu-sensei and Quincy Jones passed away at the same time. I have been very grateful for his help with "Kazuo Umezu's Thriller" and others. Thank you very much.
Akira Hasegawa
楳図かずおさんご冥福をお祈りします。楳図さんが生み出した名作を本屋さんとして後世に語り継いでいきます。サバラ🥲 pic.twitter.com/cEFIGOeGgf— 長谷川朗 (@goennosuke) November 5, 2024
I pray for Kazuo Umezu-san's soul. As a bookstore owner, I will pass on the masterpieces that Umezu-san created to future generations. Farewell🥲
Nagi Iijima
楳図かずおが亡くなってしまった…とても悲しい。泣きながら「漂流教室」を読む。このとんでもない大傑作が1972〜74年に連載されていたということの凄さに改めて驚く。関谷という唯一無二のキャラクターは今でも会話にのぼるほど強烈だし、絶対に生きることを諦めないヒーローとしての翔ちゃんは永遠。 pic.twitter.com/Yi51XM8vJY— 井嶋ナギ (@nagi_ijima) November 5, 2024
Kazuo Umezu-sensei has passed away… I'm so sad. I'll read The Drifting Classroom while crying. I am amazed at the fact this incredible masterpiece was serialized from 1972 to 1974. The one and only character, Sekiya, is still so strong that he is still talked about, and Sho-chan is eternal as a hero who never gives up on life.
IRUKA
漫画家楳図かずお先生の御冥福をお祈りしています。— IRUKAイルカ「あいのたね❤︎まこう！」 (@IRUKA_50th) November 5, 2024
初めてお会いしたのは50年位前「女友」での対談。「へび少女」とは真逆の優しい方で直ぐに仲良しになり「まことちゃん」の歌も一緒に作りました。「漂流教室」「イアラ」は永遠の名作です。
夫が亡くなった年にふと現れこの絵を描いて下さいました。 pic.twitter.com/75LVAlmoM8
I pray for the soul of manga creator Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
I first met her about 50 years ago in a discussion for the magazine Jotomo. He was a very kind person, the complete opposite Reptilia, and we quickly became good friends and wrote the song "Makoto-chan" together. The Drifting Classroom and Iara are timeless masterpieces.
He suddenly appeared the year my husband passed away and drew this picture for me.
Mando Kobayashi
楳図かずお先生— 【公式】漫道コバヤシ DVD①〜⑥発売中 (@mando_kobayashi) November 5, 2024
番組にご出演頂いた際には
楽しいお話ありがとうございました
優しいお人柄、『漂流教室』『わたしは真悟』『14歳』
など、数々の名作品に込めた想い
家に訪ねてきた謎のほっかむり集団の話
収録中に起きた原因不明の照明トラブル、
一生の思い出です
謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます pic.twitter.com/4OUKGRg8j6
Thank you to Kazuo Umezu-sensei for the fun conversation when you appeared on the show.
A sweet personality … the sentiment behind many of his masterpieces like The Drifting Classroom, My Name Is Shingo, and Fourteen …
The story of the mysterious group of people wearing hoods who came to his house …
The lighting trouble that occurred during the recording of the show …
They're memories that will last a lifetime.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Taro Minoboshi
楳図かずお先生がお亡くなりに…😭— 箕星 太朗｜MInoboshi Taro (@mino_taro) November 5, 2024
漂流教室は何回か映像になってるけど、改変されたものしかなくて残念でした。
サンプル画像を描いたのでネトフリあたりで忠実にアニメにして欲しい。
わたしは真悟とか14歳は神に選ばれし者の作品で凄かった！ pic.twitter.com/TEwjLCSSVY
Kazuo Umezu-sensei has passed away…😭
The Drifting Classroom has been adapted into film several times, but it's disappointing that they are all altered versions.
I've drawn a sample image, so I hope that Netflix or some place will faithfully make it into an anime.
I thought works like My Name Is Shingo and Fourteen are God's chosen works and are amazing!
Hideki Mitsui
楳図先生のご冥福をお祈りします#楳図かずお https://t.co/78fF0qfH48 pic.twitter.com/czQAIIEgRA— 三井秀樹 (@hide7_7) November 5, 2024
May the soul of Umezu-sensei rest in peace.
Momoiro Clover Z
「あんた飛ばしすぎ!!」のジャケット監修、コラボTシャツでは大変お世話になりました。
先生にイラストを描いていただいたことはかけがえのない宝物です。
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
週末ヒロインももいろクローバーZ
We are extremely grateful for his help in overseeing the cover art for "Anata Tobisugi!!" and the collaborative T-shirt.
Having him draw the illustrations for us is an irreplaceable treasure.
We offer our heartfelt condolences.
Weekend Heroine Momoiro Clover Z
Sources: Momoiro Clover Z's website
Shōko Nakagawa
大好きな大尊敬する本当の神様— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) November 5, 2024
楳図かずお先生
もうお会いできないなんて信じられないです
2年前のこの時がお会いできた最後になってしまいました
とても純粋で優しくてあたたかくて
あまりにも大きな存在です
楳図かずお先生の美しくて怖い漫画があったから
絵を描く事が大好きになりました… pic.twitter.com/HEZp2vQIpJ
I can't believe I'll never see you again, my favorite and respected true god, Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
That time two years ago was the last time I was able to saw you.
You were so pure, kind and warm, such a big presence.
I fell in love with drawing because of Kazuo Umezu-sensei's beautiful and scary manga.
I didn't quit my job then because Kazuo Umezu-sensei said "See you later!" that day.
The characters for my name Shoko was taken from Sho-chan, my favorite character from The Drifting Classroom.
My life is what it is today thanks to Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
There are people all over the world who have been saved by his pure boyish heart, his precise and unique drawings and imagination, and the world that Kazuo Umezu-sensei has spun.
I am truly grateful for his wonderful works and personality.
I am filled with a sense of loss.
It has always been my dream to meet him again.
His wonderful works will continue to reach many people forever.
I will always love you, Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
Shōko Nakagawa
Ik-Tong Ryo
楳図かずお先生の『ウルトラマン』はクセがつよつよで怖いのでぜひアニメ化 or 実写化してほしい。挑戦的な取り組みを続けているいまの円谷プロならできるはず。#ウルトラマン #楳図かずお pic.twitter.com/bdrSQZRSof— 呂 翼東 | Ik-Tong Ryo (@filmprodiktong) November 5, 2024
Kazuo Umezu-sensei's Ultraman is so unique and scary that I'd love to see it made into an anime or live-action film. I'm sure Tsuburaya Productions, which continues to take on new challenges, can do it.
Hiroko Sakurai
🪷楳図かずおさん、、、🪷— 桜井浩子 (@roko_sakurai) November 5, 2024
昔、博多ヒーローフェスタにてお会いした時[花子先生のモデルは桜井さんなんですよ]と言われちょっと複雑でしたが、、、
[楳図さん、素敵なフジアキコフィギュアを有難うございました💓]
安らかに、、、 pic.twitter.com/QGg6K0pXNa
🪷Kazuo Umezu-san…🪷
A long time ago, when I met him at the Hakata Hero Festa, I felt conflicted when he told me, "Hanako-sensei is modeled after you"…
[Thank you Umezu-san for the wonderful Fuji Akiko figure💓]
Rest in Peace…
Sakichi Sato
市販されている楳図かずお先生の書籍はすべてもっているはず— 佐藤佐吉 Sakichi Sato (@sakichisato) November 5, 2024
なのに楳図作品をひとつも映像化する事ができなかった
原作通りの『漂流教室』を作りたかった
唯一の思い出は『東京ゾンビ』にご出演いただけたこと
「もぎとってる〜？」
鬼気迫る演技ありがとうございました
ご冥福をお祈り申し上げます pic.twitter.com/eMKyq3ZktU
I have all of Kazuo Umezu-sensei's books on the market, but I haven't been able to film any of his works.
I wanted to make a faithful The Drifting Classroom.
The only memory I have is he appeared in Tokyo Zombie.
"Are you ripping it?"
Thank you for your passionate performance.
May you rest in peace.
Koichi Tabata
初めて映画化された楳図かずお作品『蛇娘と白髪鬼』（1968）にタクシー運転手役で出演する先生。— 田旗 浩一 (@tsukimoto_natsu) November 5, 2024
RIP 楳図かずお先生 pic.twitter.com/1El1MKHG7x
Kazuo Umezu-sensei appeared as a taxi driver in the first film adaptation of his work, The Snake Girl and Silver-Haired Demon (1968). RIP Kazuo Umezu-sensei
Makoto Tanaka
楳図かずお先生はすでに記憶も前後してるけどウルトラマンをマガジンに書いてて、他に怪獣ギョーというのが印象的で、猫目小僧、おろちは知ってたけど読んだ記憶がなく、アゲインを読んでるうちに漂流教室が始まった。私のMacotoflyはマーティマクフライとまこと虫から来ている。R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/3wc5fj4T9r— Makoto Tanaka (@MacotoFly) November 5, 2024
My memory isn't what it used to be, but Kazuo Umezu-sensei drew Ultraman in [Shonen] Magazine, and Kaiju Gyo was also memorable. I knew Cat Eyed Boy and Orochi but I don't remember reading them, and The Drifting Classroom started while I was reading Again. My Macotofly comes from Marty McFly and Makoto Mushi. R.I.P.
TMS Entertainment
去る10月28日、漫画家の楳図かずお先生がお亡くなりになりました。— トムス・エンタテインメント【公式/アニメ制作60周年】 (@TMSent_jp) November 5, 2024
生前は数多くの魅力的な作品を創生され、トムス作品では先生の代表作の一つである『まことちゃん』の映画化の際にお力添えをいただきました。
深く感謝するとともに、心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/BPrac6jtFW
On October 28, manga creator Kazuo Umezu-sensei passed away.
During his lifetime, he created many fascinating works, and TMS assisted in the adaptation of one of his most famous works, Makoto-chan.
We are deeply grateful and offer our heartfelt condolences.
Mike Toole
when I finish reading a great manga, it's common for me to wish I could wipe my memory and read it anew. With Umezu's DRIFTING CLASSROOM, I specifically wish I could have read it as a 4th grader-- it blends seemingly every childhood anxiety into one frightful cauldron. RIP https://t.co/WjQtqtY1xo pic.twitter.com/g1jvjlbKz5— Mike Toole (@MichaelToole) November 5, 2024
Viz
Rest in peace to Kazuo Umezz, whose impact on horror and manga will last for many lifetimes. We're forever grateful for his stories and passion.— VIZ (@VIZMedia) November 5, 2024
Paradise Yamamoto
楳図かずおさん #楳図かずお— パラダイス山元🥟✈️ 🎅🏻🪘 (@mambon) November 5, 2024
多大な影響を受けた一人です。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします🙏 pic.twitter.com/LUuxLJ3mhf
Kazuo Umezu-san
He is one of the people who has had a huge influence on me.
I pray for his soul to rest in peace.🙏
Takashi Yamazaki
本物の天才だったと思います。— 山崎貴 Takashi Yamazaki (@nostoro) November 5, 2024
漫画家の楳図かずおさんが死去 ８８歳 「まことちゃん」「漂流教室」などの数々のヒット作生み出す(デイリースポーツ)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/fYimmYSR2D
I think he was a true genius.
Manga creator Kazuo Umezu-san passed away at age 88. He created many hit works such as Makoto-chan and The Drifting Classroom (Daily Sports)
Tomoyuki Yamazaki
楳図かずお先生のご冥福をお祈りします。 pic.twitter.com/27P8AAiqSK— tomoyuki yamazaki (@yamazaki666) November 5, 2024
I pray for the soul of Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
Gonnosuke Yanagiya
楳図かずお先生— 柳家権之助 (@gonnosukedesu) November 5, 2024
『恐怖』『怪』は何度も何度も読んで特に『おみっちゃんが今夜もやってくる』は私に最強の恐怖を植え付けてくれました。
今でも怖くて大好きな漫画です。
震えて眠りたい夜には寝る前に読んでます。
最高の恐怖をありがとうございました。#楳図かずお #怪 #恐怖 #漫画 #ホラー漫画 pic.twitter.com/jPSY78YOou
Kazuo Umezu-sensei,
I have read Kyofu and Kai over and over again, and in particular "Omi-chan ga Konya mo Yattekuru" instilled in me the most terrifying fear.
It's still a scary manga and one of my favorites.
I read it before going to bed on nights when I want to shiver to sleep.
Thank you for the best fright.
