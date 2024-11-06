×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Manga World Offers Condolences After Kazuo Umezu's Passing, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross

November 5 marked a sad day for manga fans around the world with the news of horror manga icon Kazuo Umezu's passing. Fans have taken to social media to express their tributes:

Haruo Chikada

The last time I met Umezu-san was at "Kazuo Umezz: The Great Art Exhibition," held at Roppongi Hills. Before that, we had a nice time talking about music and so on. I thought he was doing well, so I still can't process my feelings. I miss him. May he rest in peace.

Naoto Deguchi

I wasn't a big fan of Kazuo Umezu-sensei and wouldn't actively collect his books, but I would read his works if I saw them, and above all, Half-Fish Man was the first manga I understood as a child, so I'd like to say he was like a midwife to me.
Thank you so much for all your creative endeavors over such a long period of time.

French Embassy

The French Embassy is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kazuo Umezu. Many people were horrified and fascinated by his art, which combines the grotesque and beauty, horror and laughter, and the real and the unreal. His unique worldview was recognized in 2018 when he received the Heritage Award at the Angoulême International Comics Festival. May he rest in peace.

Kentaro Fujii

By some coincidence, Umezu-sensei and Quincy Jones passed away at the same time. I have been very grateful for his help with "Kazuo Umezu's Thriller" and others. Thank you very much.

Akira Hasegawa

I pray for Kazuo Umezu-san's soul. As a bookstore owner, I will pass on the masterpieces that Umezu-san created to future generations. Farewell🥲

Nagi Iijima

Kazuo Umezu-sensei has passed away… I'm so sad. I'll read The Drifting Classroom while crying. I am amazed at the fact this incredible masterpiece was serialized from 1972 to 1974. The one and only character, Sekiya, is still so strong that he is still talked about, and Sho-chan is eternal as a hero who never gives up on life.

IRUKA

I pray for the soul of manga creator Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
I first met her about 50 years ago in a discussion for the magazine Jotomo. He was a very kind person, the complete opposite Reptilia, and we quickly became good friends and wrote the song "Makoto-chan" together. The Drifting Classroom and Iara are timeless masterpieces.
He suddenly appeared the year my husband passed away and drew this picture for me.

Mando Kobayashi

Thank you to Kazuo Umezu-sensei for the fun conversation when you appeared on the show.
A sweet personality … the sentiment behind many of his masterpieces like The Drifting Classroom, My Name Is Shingo, and Fourteen
The story of the mysterious group of people wearing hoods who came to his house …
The lighting trouble that occurred during the recording of the show …
They're memories that will last a lifetime.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Taro Minoboshi

Kazuo Umezu-sensei has passed away…😭

The Drifting Classroom has been adapted into film several times, but it's disappointing that they are all altered versions.
I've drawn a sample image, so I hope that Netflix or some place will faithfully make it into an anime.

I thought works like My Name Is Shingo and Fourteen are God's chosen works and are amazing!

Hideki Mitsui

May the soul of Umezu-sensei rest in peace.

Momoiro Clover Z

「あんた飛ばしすぎ!!」のジャケット監修、コラボTシャツでは大変お世話になりました。
先生にイラストを描いていただいたことはかけがえのない宝物です。

心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。

週末ヒロインももいろクローバーZ

We are extremely grateful for his help in overseeing the cover art for "Anata Tobisugi!!" and the collaborative T-shirt.
Having him draw the illustrations for us is an irreplaceable treasure.

We offer our heartfelt condolences.

Weekend Heroine Momoiro Clover Z

Sources: Momoiro Clover Z's website

Shōko Nakagawa

I can't believe I'll never see you again, my favorite and respected true god, Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
That time two years ago was the last time I was able to saw you.
You were so pure, kind and warm, such a big presence.

I fell in love with drawing because of Kazuo Umezu-sensei's beautiful and scary manga.
I didn't quit my job then because Kazuo Umezu-sensei said "See you later!" that day.
The characters for my name Shoko was taken from Sho-chan, my favorite character from The Drifting Classroom.
My life is what it is today thanks to Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
There are people all over the world who have been saved by his pure boyish heart, his precise and unique drawings and imagination, and the world that Kazuo Umezu-sensei has spun.
I am truly grateful for his wonderful works and personality.

I am filled with a sense of loss.
It has always been my dream to meet him again.

His wonderful works will continue to reach many people forever.
I will always love you, Kazuo Umezu-sensei.

Shōko Nakagawa

Ik-Tong Ryo

Kazuo Umezu-sensei's Ultraman is so unique and scary that I'd love to see it made into an anime or live-action film. I'm sure Tsuburaya Productions, which continues to take on new challenges, can do it.

Hiroko Sakurai

🪷Kazuo Umezu-san…🪷
A long time ago, when I met him at the Hakata Hero Festa, I felt conflicted when he told me, "Hanako-sensei is modeled after you"…
[Thank you Umezu-san for the wonderful Fuji Akiko figure💓]
Rest in Peace…

Sakichi Sato

I have all of Kazuo Umezu-sensei's books on the market, but I haven't been able to film any of his works.
I wanted to make a faithful The Drifting Classroom.
The only memory I have is he appeared in Tokyo Zombie.
"Are you ripping it?"
Thank you for your passionate performance.
May you rest in peace.

Koichi Tabata

Kazuo Umezu-sensei appeared as a taxi driver in the first film adaptation of his work, The Snake Girl and Silver-Haired Demon (1968). RIP Kazuo Umezu-sensei

Makoto Tanaka

My memory isn't what it used to be, but Kazuo Umezu-sensei drew Ultraman in [Shonen] Magazine, and Kaiju Gyo was also memorable. I knew Cat Eyed Boy and Orochi but I don't remember reading them, and The Drifting Classroom started while I was reading Again. My Macotofly comes from Marty McFly and Makoto Mushi. R.I.P.

TMS Entertainment

On October 28, manga creator Kazuo Umezu-sensei passed away.

During his lifetime, he created many fascinating works, and TMS assisted in the adaptation of one of his most famous works, Makoto-chan.

We are deeply grateful and offer our heartfelt condolences.

Mike Toole

Viz

Paradise Yamamoto

Kazuo Umezu-san
He is one of the people who has had a huge influence on me.
I pray for his soul to rest in peace.🙏

Takashi Yamazaki

I think he was a true genius.

Manga creator Kazuo Umezu-san passed away at age 88. He created many hit works such as Makoto-chan and The Drifting Classroom (Daily Sports)

Tomoyuki Yamazaki

I pray for the soul of Kazuo Umezu-sensei.

Gonnosuke Yanagiya

Kazuo Umezu-sensei,
I have read Kyofu and Kai over and over again, and in particular "Omi-chan ga Konya mo Yattekuru" instilled in me the most terrifying fear.
It's still a scary manga and one of my favorites.
I read it before going to bed on nights when I want to shiver to sleep.
Thank you for the best fright.

Did we miss any eulogies to Kazuo Umezu? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

follow-up of Manga World Offers Condolences After Kazuo Umezu's Passing, Part I
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives