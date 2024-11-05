Manga World Offers Condolences After Kazuo Umezu's Passing, Part I

On October 28, the manga industry lost a pioneer in horror manga with the passing of Kazuo Umezu . During his four-decade career, the creator has influenced and entertained readers of all ages. Many of those same readers who later found themselves in the manga industry are sending their tributes to the late Umezu.

It's only appropriate that Kazuo Umezu 's manager has the first word:

Yuu-chan

Manga creator and artist Kazuo Umezu has passed away.

During his lifetime, Umezu hoped his works would reach people all over the world and be read forever.

He also believed in the artistic value of his work.

I hope his aspirations will continue to remain in your hearts.

(UMEZZ General Incorporated Foundation)

Mille Feuille

I've been reading various news articles about Umezu-sensei's death on the 28th of last month.

I remember seeing him at an event about 20 years ago, looking cute and silly as always. I thought he was a strange man, but he was a genius who touched our hearts with his manga.

Kenji Hozumi

Thank you for your hard work, Kazuo Umezu -sensei.

When I think of Kazuo Umezu -sensei, the only thing that comes to mind is “genius.”

This manga, which was practically his debut work and was drawn when he was in his second year of high school, shows the genius of "hand-drawing musical notes as sound effects into each scene."

Even if you think, "I wonder if there's any sound coming out of the manga," the average person won't get to this point.

What's more, his artistic ability, and he was a high school student.

https://psipsina.jp/column/thesis/

I heard the news that Kazuo Umezu -sensei passed away.

One of the greatest memories of my life is when I was treated to a meal at an Italian restaurant in Kichijoji after we had a conversation at the Makoto-chan House.

I sincerely pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Gotou Kasumi

When it comes to Kazuo Umezu -sensei, the thing that scared me the most when I was a child was Half-Fish Man. I still find it horrifying to say it out loud.

My older brother often teased me like in the illustration.

I hated even opening the bathtub lid (because it seemed like a fishman would come out if I removed it). The thing I hated the most was the sea bream fishman.

I offer my deepest condolences.

I have nothing but gratitude for Kazuo Umezu -sensei. I think that modern manga creators are being tasked with imagining what comes next after Fourteen .

Takashi Kira

Kazuo Umezu -sensei has created many masterpieces, including Makoto-chan , The Drifting Classroom , and Fourteen , but Nori no Yakata was so scary and shocking I couldn't sleep.

He continued to produce wonderful works until his later years.

I pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Mamoru

I wanted to draw something in memory of Kazuo Umezu -sensei, but I couldn't think of anything I could draw, so I did my best and drew Makoto-chan …

May Kazuo Umezu -sensei rest in peace.

He is one of the great contributors to the promotion of manga as a culture.



I would like to express my deepest condolences.

How many times have I been made to cry by Drifting Classroom ?

How many times have I laughed during Makoto-chan ?

To me, he was the greatest writer in history.

Thank you very much, Kazuo Umezu -snesei.🤟🤟🤟

I just loved Kazuo Umezu -sensei.

Ruruto Nekoi

I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Kazuo Umezu -sensei.

The image is from the 101-piece series ZOKU-SHINGO. He was truly a manga artist worthy of being called a giant, and his career lasted a magically long period. I am deeply grateful for the fate of having been able to spend a period as a contemporary manga creator of his. Thank you very much.

2016年にお題箱で描いてみた

「楳図先生の絵柄のルイ・サイファ」に

色をつけてみました



絵のまことちゃんルイ・サイファが

マガタマ持ってしているのはグワシだけど

楳図かずお先生サバラ!



まことちゃん大好きでした pic.twitter.com/Io9yPMpVia — 御祇島千明（おぎしまちあき）Chiaki Ogishima (@8nyanco) November 5, 2024

I colored the “Louis Cypher in Umezu-sensei's style” art that I had drawn for the Odaibako service in 2016!



The Makoto-chan Louis Cypher in the picture is doing the guwashi with a magatama.



Farewell, Kazuo Umezu -sensei! I loved Makoto-chan !

The news of Kazuo Umezu 's passing is truly sad. The first volume of Makoto-chan I bought was volume 10. When I was a child, I would collect gag manga without reading from volume 1I also bought records of anime movies and listened to them while laughing out loud with Sugishita-kun. I also liked Ultraman from Sunday Comics. I have so many memories.

I remembered. About 25 years ago, I saw a video cassette of the TV anime Cat Eyed Boy by Kazuo Umezu -sensei for sale at a local used bookstore, and I thought, "This is… I've heard rumors about it, but I've never seen it!" It was expensive, so I negotiated and got it a little cheaper. When I watched it, it was almost a picture-story show, even though it was an anime🐱

When I was in the lower grades of elementary school, I first came to know of Kazuo Umezu -sensei through Makoto-chan , and as a child I was captivated by his mysterious illustrations and extraordinary atmosphere. Shortly after, I had my organs pulled by Evil heart (Ubaware Shinzō), was blown away by The Drifting Classroom , and my brain was stimulated with My Name Is Shingo .

He's my eternal aspiration!

I pray for his soul to rest in peace.

I had a lot of respect for you… Kazuo Umezu -sensei. I wish I could have met and talked with you once. I pray for yoyr soul to rest in peace.

One day, I was walking with my wife down a narrow alley under the elevated tracks at Nishiogi Station.

A senior colleague was walking towards me from the opposite direction.

Although I had never met him before, I immediately said,

"Ah! It's Umezu-sensei! Hello!"

When I greeted him, he cheerfully replied,

"Hello!"

I pray for the soul of Kazuo Umezu -sensei to rest in peace.

Manga creator Kazuo Umezu -sensei passed away on October 28 at the age of 88.



He has been active since the 1950s. He has published many masterpieces ranging from horror to comedy, such as Cat Eyed Boy , Orochi , Again!! , Makoto-chan , The Drifting Classroom , My Name Is Shingo , and Fourteen .

He also worked on the comic book adaptation of Ultraman.



We would like to express our deepest condolences.

Kazuo Umezu -sensei is known for his horror manga. In his early days, he was active in shojo manga magazines.

The girls apparently believed Kazuo Umezu drew manga by the light of a single candle in the middle of the night.

[Written by Takao Yaguchi 's second daughter Kaoru] I was so shocked that I screamed on the street. I have been reading Umezu's manga since I was a child. When I said that to [my father Takao] Yaguchi, he looked sad, "You don't read my manga…" The Drifting Classroom is my eternal bible. I have always loved Kazuo Umezu -sensei. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.