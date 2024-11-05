Interest
Manga World Offers Condolences After Kazuo Umezu's Passing, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On October 28, the manga industry lost a pioneer in horror manga with the passing of Kazuo Umezu. During his four-decade career, the creator has influenced and entertained readers of all ages. Many of those same readers who later found themselves in the manga industry are sending their tributes to the late Umezu.
It's only appropriate that Kazuo Umezu's manager has the first word:
Yuu-chan
漫画家・芸術家の楳図かずおが、永眠いたしました。— 楳図かずおマネージャー|ユウちゃん【公式】 (@umezz_mg) November 5, 2024
生前、楳図は自分の作品が世界中の人々に届いて欲しい、永遠に読み継がれて欲しいと願っていました。
また、自分の作品の芸術的価値を信じておりました。
その志がこれからも皆様の心に留まり続けることを願っております。
(一般財団法人UMEZZ) pic.twitter.com/2yjNNgkcNf
Manga creator and artist Kazuo Umezu has passed away.
During his lifetime, Umezu hoped his works would reach people all over the world and be read forever.
He also believed in the artistic value of his work.
I hope his aspirations will continue to remain in your hearts.
(UMEZZ General Incorporated Foundation)
Mille Feuille
楳図先生が先月の２８日に亡くなられたようで、いろいろニュース記事を読んでた。— ミル (@millethefeuille) November 5, 2024
２０年くらい前にイベントで、いつものアホアホでノリノリのかわいらしいお姿を拝見したなー。あんな変なおっさんかと思いきや、漫画ではワシらの心をえぐってくる大天才。
I've been reading various news articles about Umezu-sensei's death on the 28th of last month.
I remember seeing him at an event about 20 years ago, looking cute and silly as always. I thought he was a strange man, but he was a genius who touched our hearts with his manga.
Kenji Hozumi
楳図かずお先生お疲れ様っす— ほずみけんじ新作制作中！ (@08kenji01) November 5, 2024
Thank you for your hard work, Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
Jun'ichi Inoue
楳図かずお先生というと「天才」しか連想されない。— 井上純一（希有馬屋）『逆資本論』発売中 (@KEUMAYA) November 5, 2024
ほぼデビュー作、高校二年で描いた漫画は「各シーンに自作の効果音の音符を描き込む」という天才ぶり。
「漫画から音が出ないかなあ」と思っても、凡人はここには至らない。
しかもこの画力、そして高校生。https://t.co/W15hhRd6XO https://t.co/qfnOMM9TgE pic.twitter.com/YQJH76QAUD
When I think of Kazuo Umezu-sensei, the only thing that comes to mind is “genius.”
This manga, which was practically his debut work and was drawn when he was in his second year of high school, shows the genius of "hand-drawing musical notes as sound effects into each scene."
Even if you think, "I wonder if there's any sound coming out of the manga," the average person won't get to this point.
What's more, his artistic ability, and he was a high school student.
https://psipsina.jp/column/thesis/
Junji Ito
楳図かずお先生がお亡くなりになったというニュースに接しました。— 伊藤潤二 (@junjiitofficial) November 5, 2024
以前、まことちゃんハウスで対談させていただいた後に、吉祥寺のイタリアンレストランでご馳走になったことが人生最大の思い出です。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/6jY8aFXs2i
I heard the news that Kazuo Umezu-sensei passed away.
One of the greatest memories of my life is when I was treated to a meal at an Italian restaurant in Kichijoji after we had a conversation at the Makoto-chan House.
I sincerely pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Gotou Kasumi
楳図かずお先生といえば、私が子どもの頃一番怖かったのが「半魚人」、未だに声に出すのもおぞましい。— 五藤加純/図書館Zで配信中/「中森 あいAi愛ランド」「一族本」販売中！ (@QCE68MksMv6LSSi) November 5, 2024
イラストのようによく兄にからかわれました。
お風呂のふたを開けるのもイヤだった（ふたを取ると中から半魚人が出てきそうで）。一番イヤだったのは鯛の半魚人。
深くご冥福をお祈りします。 pic.twitter.com/is6hcGaied
When it comes to Kazuo Umezu-sensei, the thing that scared me the most when I was a child was Half-Fish Man. I still find it horrifying to say it out loud.
My older brother often teased me like in the illustration.
I hated even opening the bathtub lid (because it seemed like a fishman would come out if I removed it). The thing I hated the most was the sea bream fishman.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Tokushige Kawakatsu
楳図かずお先生には感謝しかありません。現代の漫画家には『14歳』の次、を想像することが課せられていると思います。— かわかつとくしげ（川勝徳重） (@old_schooooool) November 5, 2024
I have nothing but gratitude for Kazuo Umezu-sensei. I think that modern manga creators are being tasked with imagining what comes next after Fourteen.
Takashi Kira
楳図かずお先生は「まことちゃん」や「漂流教室」、「14歳」など数々の名作を描かれましたが、「のろいの館」は怖すぎて眠れなくなるほど衝撃でした。— きらたかし 「車輪生活」」「2&4」「赤灯えれじい2020」電子版発売中 (@kiratakashi) November 5, 2024
晩年まで素晴らしい創作活動をされていました。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/Hp1P57mRer
Kazuo Umezu-sensei has created many masterpieces, including Makoto-chan, The Drifting Classroom, and Fourteen, but Nori no Yakata was so scary and shocking I couldn't sleep.
He continued to produce wonderful works until his later years.
I pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Mamoru
楳図かずお先生の追悼で何か描こうと思ったんだけど、描けそうなものが無いので、頑張ってまことちゃん描いてみました…— まるも『きゃぴ』Kindle版発売中！ (@marumo_516) November 5, 2024
楳図かずお先生のご冥福をお祈りします pic.twitter.com/hWsuW5d7YK
I wanted to draw something in memory of Kazuo Umezu-sensei, but I couldn't think of anything I could draw, so I did my best and drew Makoto-chan…
May Kazuo Umezu-sensei rest in peace.
Mitsuru Miura
漫画を文化として高めた— 三浦みつる (@miura_mitsuru) November 5, 2024
大功労者のおひとり…
謹んで哀悼の意を
表します https://t.co/6cBnYej4Ai
He is one of the great contributors to the promotion of manga as a culture.
I would like to express my deepest condolences.
George Morikawa
「漂流教室」で何度泣かされたことか。— 森川ジョージ (@WANPOWANWAN) November 5, 2024
「まことちゃん」で何度笑わされたことか。
自分の中では歴史上一番振り幅の大きい大作家でした。
楳図かずお先生、ありがとうございました。🤟🤟🤟
How many times have I been made to cry by Drifting Classroom?
How many times have I laughed during Makoto-chan?
To me, he was the greatest writer in history.
Thank you very much, Kazuo Umezu-snesei.🤟🤟🤟
Mayaka Nakano
楳図かずお先生— 中野まや花 🌙漫画描いてます (@maninyan) November 5, 2024
ただただ大好きでした#楳図かずお 先生#わたしは真悟#神の左手悪魔の右手 pic.twitter.com/HKpg699iJG
I just loved Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
Ruruto Nekoi
謹んで楳図かずお先生のご冥福をお祈りいたします— 猫井るとと(千之ナイフ公式@たいれる社 (@NekoiRutoto) November 5, 2024
画像は101枚の連作絵画ZOKU-SHINGOより。まさに巨星と呼ぶにふさわしい漫画家、魔法のようにその活動期間も長く、私達も漫画を描くモノとして一時期をご一緒させていただいた運命に、深く感謝しています。ありがとうございます。 pic.twitter.com/FzgjDx2s31
I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Kazuo Umezu-sensei.
The image is from the 101-piece series ZOKU-SHINGO. He was truly a manga artist worthy of being called a giant, and his career lasted a magically long period. I am deeply grateful for the fate of having been able to spend a period as a contemporary manga creator of his. Thank you very much.
Chiaki Ogishima
2016年にお題箱で描いてみた— 御祇島千明（おぎしまちあき）Chiaki Ogishima (@8nyanco) November 5, 2024
「楳図先生の絵柄のルイ・サイファ」に
色をつけてみました
絵のまことちゃんルイ・サイファが
マガタマ持ってしているのはグワシだけど
楳図かずお先生サバラ!
まことちゃん大好きでした pic.twitter.com/Io9yPMpVia
I colored the “Louis Cypher in Umezu-sensei's style” art that I had drawn for the Odaibako service in 2016!
The Makoto-chan Louis Cypher in the picture is doing the guwashi with a magatama.
Farewell, Kazuo Umezu-sensei!
I loved Makoto-chan!
Tsuyoshi Ōhashi
楳図かずお先生の訃報。本当に残念です。初めて買った「まことちゃん」は10巻でした。子供の頃はギャグ漫画は１巻から読まずにバラバラに集めたりしてました。アニメ映画のレコードも買って杉下君とケタケタ笑いながら聴きました。サンコミックスの「ウルトラマン」も好きでした。思い出は尽きません。 pic.twitter.com/eD4LBJc5Nm— 大橋ツヨシ (@tsuyoshioo) November 5, 2024
The news of Kazuo Umezu's passing is truly sad. The first volume of Makoto-chan I bought was volume 10. When I was a child, I would collect gag manga without reading from volume 1I also bought records of anime movies and listened to them while laughing out loud with Sugishita-kun. I also liked Ultraman from Sunday Comics. I have so many memories.
思い出した。25年ぐらい前に地元の古本屋で楳図かずお先生の『猫目小僧』のテレビアニメのビデオテープがセットで売っていて「これは．．噂には聞いたことあるけど観たことないぞ！」と。値段が高かったので交渉して少し安くしてもらって買いました。観ると、アニメといってもほぼ紙芝居でした🐱 pic.twitter.com/6O2KfX9GIu— 大橋ツヨシ (@tsuyoshioo) November 5, 2024
I remembered. About 25 years ago, I saw a video cassette of the TV anime Cat Eyed Boy by Kazuo Umezu-sensei for sale at a local used bookstore, and I thought, "This is… I've heard rumors about it, but I've never seen it!" It was expensive, so I negotiated and got it a little cheaper. When I watched it, it was almost a picture-story show, even though it was an anime🐱
Ryuji Okita
小学校低学年の頃初めて「まことちゃん」で楳図かずお先生を知り子供心に不思議な絵柄と並々ならぬ空気感にハートを掴まれた直後、「うばわれた心臓」で臓物鷲掴みにされて、「漂流教室」に度肝抜かれて、「わたしは真悟」で脳髄刺激されました。— 沖田龍児@「ウソツキ女と正直サイコ」連載中。 (@pearl_okita225) November 5, 2024
永遠の憧れです！
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/9ZDsnYPmZk
When I was in the lower grades of elementary school, I first came to know of Kazuo Umezu-sensei through Makoto-chan, and as a child I was captivated by his mysterious illustrations and extraordinary atmosphere. Shortly after, I had my organs pulled by Evil heart (Ubaware Shinzō), was blown away by The Drifting Classroom, and my brain was stimulated with My Name Is Shingo.
He's my eternal aspiration!
I pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Hiroya Oku
楳図 かずお先生…メチャクチャ尊敬してました。一度お会いしてお話ししてみたかったです。ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/AakHFBWKYv— 奥 浩哉 (@hiroya_oku) November 5, 2024
I had a lot of respect for you…Kazuo Umezu-sensei. I wish I could have met and talked with you once. I pray for yoyr soul to rest in peace.
Tetsuji Sekiya
以前西荻駅の高架下、路地の一本道を妻と歩いていた時。— せきやてつじ (@QJOqv3oIwaeisUy) November 5, 2024
真向かいから大先輩が歩いて来られました。
面識はありませんでしたがとっさに
「あっ！楳図先生だ！！こんにちは！」
と挨拶させていただくと、元気よく
「こんにちは！」
と仰っていただきました。
楳図かずお先生のご冥福を祈ります。 pic.twitter.com/wAbqlZXDzW
One day, I was walking with my wife down a narrow alley under the elevated tracks at Nishiogi Station.
A senior colleague was walking towards me from the opposite direction.
Although I had never met him before, I immediately said,
"Ah! It's Umezu-sensei! Hello!"
When I greeted him, he cheerfully replied,
"Hello!"
I pray for the soul of Kazuo Umezu-sensei to rest in peace.
Televi-Kun
漫画家の楳図かずお先生が10月28日に88歳で逝去されたそうです— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) November 5, 2024
50年代より活躍。#猫目小僧 #おろち #アゲイン #まことちゃん #漂流教室 #わたしは真悟 #14歳 など、恐怖からギャグまで数多くの名作を発表。#ウルトラマン のコミカライズも手掛けました
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#楳図かずお 先生 pic.twitter.com/B8oeNcZZMI
Manga creator Kazuo Umezu-sensei passed away on October 28 at the age of 88.
He has been active since the 1950s. He has published many masterpieces ranging from horror to comedy, such as Cat Eyed Boy, Orochi, Again!!, Makoto-chan, The Drifting Classroom, My Name Is Shingo, and Fourteen.
He also worked on the comic book adaptation of Ultraman.
We would like to express our deepest condolences.
Jugo Tsukuda
楳図かずおと言えば恐怖漫画。初期は少女漫画雑誌で活躍した。— 津久田重吾@プリキュア20周年アニバーサリーブック＆キャラクターブック (@rockpeek) November 5, 2024
少女たちは「楳図かずおは真夜中にローソク１本の灯で漫画を描いている」と信じていたという。 pic.twitter.com/TGLj8PF8p1
Kazuo Umezu-sensei is known for his horror manga. In his early days, he was active in shojo manga magazines.
The girls apparently believed Kazuo Umezu drew manga by the light of a single candle in the middle of the night.
Takao Yaguchi
ショックで道端で悲鳴をあげてしまいました。子どもの頃から楳図マンガばかり読んでいて、矢口が『俺のマンガは読まないのか…』と寂しそうにしていました。『漂流教室』は永遠のバイブルです。楳図かずお先生、ずっと大好きです。心からご冥福をお祈りします。(矢口高雄の次女 かおる) https://t.co/kE5iUVic5B— 矢口高雄/矢口プロ (@yaguchi_takao) November 5, 2024
[Written by Takao Yaguchi's second daughter Kaoru] I was so shocked that I screamed on the street. I have been reading Umezu's manga since I was a child. When I said that to [my father Takao] Yaguchi, he looked sad, "You don't read my manga…" The Drifting Classroom is my eternal bible. I have always loved Kazuo Umezu-sensei. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Did we miss any eulogies to Kazuo Umezu? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.