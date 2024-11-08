Voltron: Legendary Defender Animated Series Leaves Netflix on December 6

8th, final season streamed in December 2018

is listing that theanimated series will leave the service on December 6.

After the What's on Netflix site reported on September 20 that the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series would leave Netflix in December 2024, the official Instagram account for the Voltron franchise responded to a comment on the subject, stating, "Discussions are ongoing. When we know, you'll know."

DreamWorks and Netflix 's Voltron: Legendary Defender debuted in 2016. The eighth and final season of the animated series premiered on Netflix in December 2018.

DreamWorks Animation Television describes the eighth season:

After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It's a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.

The show's 11-episode first season premiered on Netflix in June 2016. The 13-episode second season then premiered in January 2017, followed by the seven-episode third season in August 2017. The six-episode fourth season premiered in October 2017, the six-episode fifth season on March 2, the seven-episode sixth season on June 15, and the 13-episode seventh season on August 10.

Studio Mir ( The Legend of Korra ) animated the first season. Joaquim Dos Santos , Lauren Montgomery , and Tim Hedrick all previously worked together on Avatar the Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra .

