Your Forma Anime Streams on Samsung TV Plus in U.S., Canada

Streaming platforms for Central & South America, EMEA, Asia also revealed

Image courtesy of REMOW ©2025 Mareho Kikuishi/KADOKAWA/Project YOUR FORMA

Anime distributorannounced on Friday that the television anime ofand'sscience-fiction crime suspense light novel series will stream on theTV Plus service in the United States and Canada. The anime will also stream onandin Central and South America; on, aniverse,, and Anime Key in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and on Bahamut,, CHT, Hamivideo,, TVING, Wavve, Watcha, U+tv, SK Btv, Genie TV, Home Choice, D'LIVE, SKY LIFE, and B'flix in Asia.

REMOW describes the anime:

In 1992, a pandemic of viral encephalitis shook the world. The medical technology that saved humanity evolved into “Your Forma”—an invasive information device implanted into the brain. In this world where every sight, sound, and even emotion is recorded, investigating major crimes means diving into the collective data, a job reserved for special detectives called “Electronic Investigator.” Echika Hieda, a prodigious “Electronic Investigator” assigned at an astonishingly young age, stands isolated by her exceptional talent. Her newly assigned partner is Harold, a blonde, blue-eyed humanoid “Amicus.” Together, this unrivaled duo will expose every hidden secret.

The anime stars:

The anime's staff noted that the anime's story will begin with the story of the novels' second volume, which focuses more on Harold and the RF Amicus androids' origins and backstory, as Harold and his "brother" units are suspected of a crime.

Takaharu Ozaki ( Girls' Last Tour , Goblin Slayer , BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ) is directing the anime, which is produced by Geno Studio and Twin Engine . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series composition. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Mieruko-chan , My Clueless First Friend ) is designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Trigun Stampede ) is composing the music. Singer yama performs the opening theme song "GRIDOUT," and artist 9Lana performs the ending theme song "NEO-LUDDITE."

The anime premiered on Wednesday on TV Asahi 's new programming block for anime titled " IM Animation W" that will air on Wednesdays at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT).

Kikuishi and Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021, and published the sixth novel volume in August 2023. Yen Press released the sixth volume in August 2024.

Yoshinori Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in June 2021, and ended it in September 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023. Yen Press will publish the manga's third volume on July 22.

Source: Press release