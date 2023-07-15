Your Forma Sci-Fi Suspense Light Novels Get TV Anime

The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Saturday that a television anime adaptation of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki 's Your Forma science-fiction crime suspense light novel series has been green-lit



Yen Press licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation for English publication, and it describes the story:

In an alternate near future, the Your Forma , a miraculous “smart thread” technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices also record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience. For Electronic Investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples' memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence is all part of a day's work. The problem is, she's so adept at what she does that her assistants literally fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnish Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. But can Echika put her prejudices against robots aside to solve the most complex case of her career?



The light novel series by author Mareho Kikuishi and illustrator Tsubata Nozaki won the 27th Dengki Novel Prize. Dengeki Bunko published the sixth volume on August 10. Yoshinori Kisaragi draws the manga adaptation.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.