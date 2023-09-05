Yoshinori Kisaragi's Your Forma Manga Ends

© Yoshinori Kisaragi, Kadokawa, Yen Press

The October issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's manga adaptation of authorand illustrator'smanga on Monday.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In an alternate near future, the Your Forma, a miraculous “smart thread” technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices also record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience. For Electronic Investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples' memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence is all part of a day's work. The problem is, she's so adept at what she does that her assistants literally fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnish Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. But can Echika put her prejudices

Kisaragi launched the manga in Young Ace in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021. Yen Press published the manga's first volume on January 17.

Kikuishi and Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021, and published the sixth novel volume on August 10. Yen Press is also releasing the novels in English, and it released the fourth volume on Tuesday.

Source: Young Ace October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.